Bean Bag Chairs Market 2030: The Impact of Global Economic Trends

Bean Bag Chairs Market Growth & Trends

The global bean bag market size is estimated to reach USD 5.1 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Rising construction activities in developed countries including U.S., Germany, U.K., and France are expected to assist in the growth of this market. In addition, supportive government initiatives such as homes for all will promote growth of the market.

For instance, in 2018, the German government tried to speed up the construction of housing and limit rent rises as it seeks to tackle a drastic shortage of affordable housing. The government plans to build around 1.5 million new houses by 2021. Furthermore, they are planning to invest over 5 billion euros for social housing and expected to build around 100,000 new social flats by 2021.

The indoor segment held a leading share of 78.4% in 2018. Gradually, rooms in modern house are losing their traditional use and becoming spaces with numerous possible functions. Beanbags can cater to that need by being portable and functioning as a seat, side table, footstool or floor cushion. The outdoor segment is anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period owing to growing popularity of these chairs in offices and restaurants.

The online segment is anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR of 6.4% over the forecast period. Increasing penetration of smartphone and exposure to digital media, especially in developing countries such as India and China, is expected to assist in sale of these products through the online channel. In addition, online retailers such as Wayfair.com and Brookstone.com are focusing on making this product a main category in modern furniture, thereby boosting the growth of bean bag chairs market.

Europe held a leading share of 37.4% in 2018. The market is driven by rise in the construction of houses in the region. Asia Pacific is projected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period due to rising popularity of luxury and branded furniture including bean bag chairs, especially in countries like India and China. Moreover, increasing penetration of players such as MUJI and IKEA, coupled with surge in number of retail outlets, is expected to promote growth of the market in upcoming years.

Key players operating in the market include Lovesac; Yogibo LLC; Fatboy; SUMO LOUNGE INTERNATIONAL; AFA Inc.; LUVU BRANDS; CordaRoy’s; Comfy Sacks; Lumaland Inc.; and MUJI.

Bean Bag Chairs Market Report Highlights

North America is anticipated to witness significant growth from 2024 to 2030 owing to shifting consumer preference from conventional to modern and luxury furniture

Europe Bean Bag Chairs Market held the highest revenue market share of 36.5 % in 2023.

The growth of e-commerce platforms in the Asia Pacific region has significantly transformed the retail landscape, making it substantially easier for consumers to access a wide range of products, including bean bag chairs.

The global market is highly competitive in nature due to presence of key players such as Lovesac, Yogibo LLC., SUMO LOUNGE INTERNATIONAL

Bean Bag Chairs Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global bean bag market based on raw material, application, distribution channel, and region:

Bean Bag Chairs Raw Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020 – 2030)

Cotton

Leather

Faux Leather

Polypropylene

Others

Bean Bag Chairs Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020 – 2030)

Residential

Commercial

Bean Bag Chairs Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020 – 2030)

Offline

Online

Bean Bag Chairs Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain

Asia Pacific Japan China India Australia South Korea

Latin America Brazil

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa



