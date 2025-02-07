Bulk Food Ingredients Market 2028: Innovations in Grains and Pulses

Bulk Food Ingredients Market Growth & Trends

The global bulk food ingredients market size is expected to reach USD 409.56 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Surging demand for convenience foods and technological advancement in the food & beverage industry propels the market growth.

Bulk food ingredients are commodities used in processed foods, packaged, and ready-to-eat foods like confectionery items, chocolates, biscuits, beverages, etc. The shift in consumer lifestyles toward western cultures has led to increased demand for processed and ready-to-eat food and drinks.

Increasing benefits of packaged and convenience food, which require less preparation time and easy handling, are the prominent factors that offer an advantage to the consumers in their busy life cycle. These factors drive the consumption of bulk food ingredients in emerging economies such as India, Brazil, Mexico, Thailand, the Philippines, and Indonesia.

U.S. bulk food ingredients market size, by category, 2019 - 2028 (USD Billion)

Increasing consumer awareness of eating healthy food and rising preference for natural and organic ingredients among consumers are anticipated to boost the market demand.

In 2020, according to International Coffee Organization, the global coffee production reached 169.63 million 60-kilogram bags. In 2018, global tea production amounted to over 5.8 million metric tons of tea. These factors boost the consumption of bulk food ingredients in the tea, coffee, and cocoa segment.

The shift from commodity/bulk ingredients to value-added ingredients and the lack of adequate infrastructure for the storage of bulk commodities are the major factors hampering market growth.

Bulk Food Ingredients Market Report Highlights

  • Europe is another major contributor to the market, with USD 73.8 billion in 2021. Changing consumer behavior and the increased adoption rate of high premium liquors made from wheat, fruits, and grains is witnessing exponential market growth
  • The beverage segment held the second-largest market share in 2021, contributing more than 25% of the total revenue. The rising consumption of alcoholic beverages and soft drinks manufactured from natural ingredients is one of the prominent factors for market growth
  • The grain, pulses, and cereals primary processed ingredient segment held the largest market share in 2021, contributing more than 30% of the total revenue. In 2020, according to Food & Agriculture Organization, total wheat production was 774.8 million tons, and cereal production is 2,768.6 million tons

Bulk Food Ingredients Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global bulk food ingredients market based on category, application, and region:

Bulk Food Ingredients Category Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2028)

  • Primary Processed
  • Secondary Processed

Bulk Food Ingredients Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2028)

  • Bakery & Confectionery
  • Snacks & Spreads
  • Ready Meals
  • Beverages
  • Others

Bulk Food Ingredients Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2028)

  • North America
    • U.S.
    • Canada
  • Europe
    • Germany
    • U.K.
  • Asia Pacific
    • China
    • India
  • Central & South America
    • Brazil
  • Middle East & Africa
    • Saudi Arabia

