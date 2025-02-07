Paintings by Benny Andrews and Krishen Khanna and a Photogravure by Stieglitz are in Ahlers & Ogletree’s Feb. 20 Auction

Atlanta, GA, 2025-02-07 — /EPR Network/ — A 1990 oil and collage on canvas painting by Benny Andrews (Ga., 1930-2006) from the artist’s America Series, a 1907 photogravure on tissue by Alfred Stieglitz (American, 1864-1946), and a 1965 oil on canvas abstract painting signed by Krishen Khanna (Indian / Pakistani, b. 1925), are a few of the expected headliners in Ahlers & Ogletree’s Modernism, Photography & African American Art auction planned for Thursday, February 20th, online and live in the Atlanta, Ga. gallery.

The auction will feature an outstanding selection of works from renowned artists across multiple disciplines, over 400 lots in all. The carefully curated sale includes significant paintings and collages, photography, sculptures and textile art from both 20th century visionaries as well as contemporary masters, starting promptly at 10am Eastern time. The gallery is located at 1788 Ellsworth Industrial Boulevard NW in Atlanta. Telephone and absentee bids will also be accepted.

The oil and collage on canvas by Benny Andrews from 1990 titled, simply, Men, is signed and dated lower center and to verso. The work measures 36 inches by 24 inches (canvas, less the frame) and should bring $50,000-$80,000. Andrews was an African American artist, activist and educator, known for his expressive, figurative paintings that incorporated collaged fabric and other materials.

The small format photogravure on Japanese tissue paper mounted on board by Alfred Stieglitz, titled The Steerage, is pencil signed, titled and dated lower left, with a handwritten exhibition label (“An American Place, April 1937”) by Stieglitz. This work was exhibited at Stieglitz’s gallery and is expected to sell for $35,000-$50,000. Stieglitz was a noted photographer and modern art promoter.

The untitled oil on canvas abstract figural painting by Krishen Khanna is signed (as “K Khanna, 65”) lower left and signed and dated to verso. It’s impressive at 71 inches tall by 26 ¾ inches wide (canvas, less the frame) and has an estimate of $20,000-$30,000. Khanna is a self-taught artist whose abstracted figurative artworks depict street scenes of the country and showcase Indian idioms and human values.

A twisted metallic threads on canvas tapestry by Sheila Hicks (American / French, b. 1934), titled Macro Broderie, unframed, 48 inches tall by 50 inches wide with a gallery label for Suzy Langlois to verso, should hit $20,000-$30,000. Hicks is known for her innovative and experimental weavings and sculptural textile art that incorporates distinctive colors, natural materials and personal narratives.

There are five studio pottery vessels in the auction by the noted potter Claude Conover (American, 1907-1994), with all but one carrying an estimate of $5,000-$7,000. An example is lot #63, a hand-built, glazed stoneware vessel produced in the last quarter of the 20th century titled Cbesah. The piece is artist signed and titled to the underside and stands 22 ½ inches in height by 15 ¼ inches in diameter.

An untitled (Reclining Nude Woman) acrylic on canvas by Steve Penley (N.Y./Ga., b. 1964), signed lower right and monumental at 47 ¾ inches by 81 ¾ inches (canvas, minus the frame), is expected to change hands for $8,000-$12,000. Penley is known for abstract figural works and marine paintings.

An untitled (Geometric Mosaic) glass on cement board mosaic panel, unsigned but rendered circa 1958 by Jerome (American, 1920-2019) and Evelyn Ackerman (American, 1924-2012), measuring 47 ½ inches by 11 ¾ inches (less the frame), should finish at $8,000-$12,000. Both artists were sculptors, but Evelyn was also into industrial design, carving, tapestry, mosaics, textiles and home furnishing.

A 1988 collage and mixed media monoprint diptych on paper by Sam Gilliam (American, 1933-2022), titled For Romare #9, with both pieces artist signed and the larger sheet 34 ½ inches by 24 ¾ inches (overall, framed, 40 ¼ inches by 59 inches), is estimated to command $6,000-$8,000. Gilliam was an African American abstract painter, sculptor and arts educator. He lived as an adult in Washington, D.C.

An untitled (Cat) oil on panel signed by Henry Lawrence Faulkner (American, 1924-1981), signed lower right and housed in an original frame by the artist measuring 22 ¼ inches by 17 ¾ inches, has an estimate of $5,000-$7,000. Faulkner was an American artist and poet known for his rebellious spirit, his wildly colorful oil paintings and his eccentric acts. A movie documenting his life is being made.

An acrylic and mixed media on canvas by Wadsworth A. Jarrell (American, b. 1929), titled Jockey, circa second half 20th century, signed lower right and 24 inches square (minus the frame) is estimated at $3,000-$6,000. Jarrell is an American painter, sculptor and printmaker. In the 1960s he opened WJ Studio and Gallery in Chicago, where he and his artist wife, Jae, hosted regional artists and musicians.

A set of six Danish Modern mid-20th century oak and teak dining chairs by Hans Wegner (Danish, 1914-2007) for Carl Hansen & Son (Danish, founded 1907), is expected to gavel for $3,000-$5,000. Each Model CH33 chair has a curving crest rail and rises on splayed tapered legs with stretchers.

An undated turned orangewood donut bowl by Ed Moulthrop (Ga., 1916-2003), signed with the artist’s cipher and wood type to the underside, 4 ¾ inches tall and 7 ½ inches in diameter, should ring up $1,200-$2,400. Moulthrop was a highly respected architect and professor, but he is probably best known as a wood-turning artist whose art helped transform the genre into a widely respected art form.

A pair of Modern tan leather egg form swivel lounge chairs with matching ottomans, made in the last quarter of the 20th century by Chairs Ltd. and Delwood Products (American), with the manufacturer’s label, has an estimate of $1,000-$2,000. The chairs are designed so as to rise on a four-part steel base.

A preview will be held on Monday, February 17th, through Wednesday, February 19th, from 10am to 5pm Eastern time, in the Ahlers & Ogletree gallery. A preview reception will be held on Tuesday, February 18th, from 5-8pm. No appointment is necessary. The public is invited. Internet bidding is available on Bid.AandOauctions.com, LiveAuctioneers.com, Invaluable.com and Bidsquare.com.

To learn more about Ahlers & Ogletree and the Modernism, Photography & African American Art auction planned for Thursday, February 20th, online and live in the Atlanta gallery, starting at 10am Eastern time, visit www.aandoauctions.com.

