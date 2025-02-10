Dental Insurance Market Overview: Segmentation by Type and Service Offerings

The global dental insurance market size is expected to reach USD 390.3 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.3%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The expansion can be attributed to dental care awareness, rising cost of dental treatment, and an aging population requiring constant dental care. According to the World Health Organization, oral health differs over the entire course of life starting from early life until old age. Thus, it is one of the integral parts of general health as well as providing support to individuals. Elevating awareness regarding dental health can provide confidence and also help an individual maintain good oral health. Thereby this trend directly impacts the demand for dental insurance as individuals are opting for good dental treatments.

Aging population is expected to drive market growth in the coming years. Dental issues in the elderly population are high. For instance, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2021 almost all adults aged 65 years and above had a tooth cavity and every 1 in 5 individuals had untreated tooth decay. The elderly require more dental care due to increased incidences of tooth loss and other oral diseases as compared to the younger individuals and hence they seek dental insurance coverage to manage the costs associated with the treatment. Thereby, such factors are elevating the growth of the dental insurance industry.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Global Dental Insurance Market

Dental Insurance Market Report Highlights

Based on coverage, the DPPO segment dominated the market in 2022. The dental preferred provider organizations deliver various dental services to the members through a network of contracted dental care providers. The plan covers most of the dental preventive as well as diagnostic services

Based on type, the preventive segment dominated the market in 2022. Preventive care includes various services that can prevent an individual from developing dental diseases hence it is one of the most opted treatments individuals prefer

Based on demographics, the senior citizen segment dominated the market, accounting for over 41.0% of the total revenue. The key factors contributing to the growth include the high incidence of dental & gum diseases and tooth loss among them

The adult segment is expected to show significant growth during the forecast period. This is attributed to the changing awareness trends toward oral care and higher demand for preventive treatments

North America held the largest market share of 43.0% in 2022. Advanced healthcare infrastructure, regulatory expertise, and high research and development investments are some major contributors to regional market growth

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Key players are adopting various strategic initiatives, such as collaboration, partnership, and new insurance plan launches, to hold their position in the market. In May 2022, PNB MetLife India Insurance Company launched a dental health insurance plan in India. The insurance policy encompassed fixed-benefit outpatient expenditures and financial support for various dental health-related expenses. In December 2022, Bupa and YuLife announced a collaboration, enabling group clients to include dental insurance as an option for their employees.Bupa’s dental coverage can now be added as an option within YuLife’s group life insurance policies, catering to new and current clients.

List of Key Players in the Dental Insurance Market

Cigna

AXA

AFLAC Inc

Allianz SE

Aetna

Ameritas Life Insurance Corp

United HealthCare Services Inc.

Metlife Services & Solutions

Delta Dental Plans Association

HDFC Ergo Health Insurance Ltd

United Concordia

Order a free sample PDF of the Dental Insurance Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.