UK Lifestyle Sneakers Market 2030: Trends Shaping the Future of Footwear

The UK lifestyle sneakers market size is expected to reach USD 6.48 billion by 2030, growing at 6.7% CAGR from 2023 to 2030, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc. The popularity of sneakers is particularly high among casual wearers, streetwear enthusiasts, and others. Casual wearers actively look for footwear that is versatile, comfortable, and can be worn daily.

The primary factors that casual wearers look for in lifestyle sneakers include affordability, style, comfort, and their look in tandem with other outfits. Fashion trendsetters are more focused on staying ahead of others and setting a trend. This consumer base is willing to pay for exclusive, premium, as well as limited-edition products. Furthermore, it is also the early adopter of new brands and styles. Streetwear enthusiasts are more focused on street culture and urban fashion and often opt for edgy and unique styles to express their individuality.

The high population density translates to a larger customer base for the industry in London, South East, and North West. In addition, these regions are home to many urban areas, which tend to have a higher demand for lifestyle sneakers due to their fashionable and comfortable designs suitable for both daily wear and exercise. Additionally, these regions have a strong presence of popular sneaker retailers and brands, which drive the growth of the market.

Manufacturers of lifestyle sneakers are constantly adopting new technologies and coming up with new offerings. A prominent trend observed in the market is the utilization of automation and 3-D printing technology for the production of sneakers to gain a competitive edge. As the demand for sneakers is increasing, various manufacturers are opting for automation to reduce production costs and increase production efficiency. Automatic manufacturing includes automatic cutting, sewing, and assembling of lifestyle sneakers.

Moreover, 3-D printing is used for design customization and prototyping of sneaker designs that may reduce the production of waste during design. For instance, Adidas AG, a key manufacturer of lifestyle sneakers, produces sneakers using automated manufacturing and utilizes technologies such as robotic arms, 3d-printing, and computerized knitting.

The high-top sneakers segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. High-top sneakers are a popular footwear style characterized by their tall, extended collar that covers the ankle and sometimes even reaches above the ankle. They offer a unique and fashion-forward look that can make a statement in various outfits. The higher collar of high-top sneakers provides increased ankle support compared to low-tops and mid-tops. This can be advantageous for activities that require stability or for individuals with ankle-related concerns. High-top sneakers often feature unique design elements, such as bold patterns, straps, zippers, or distinctive lacing systems. These details contribute to the overall aesthetic and can help individuals express their style.

The £100 to £150 (USD ~125 to USD ~200) segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. The £100 to £150 price range caters to customers seeking mid-range lifestyle sneakers with enhanced quality and design. Brands such as Puma, Reebok, and Converse offer a variety of options within this category. Sneakers in this price range often feature premium materials, special editions, and innovative technologies. Trends include chunky silhouettes, sustainable materials, and vintage-inspired designs. Consumers can find sneakers with added comfort features like responsive cushioning and supportive midsoles.

The women segment is projected to witness significant growth at 7.0% CAGR from 2023 to 2030. Women’s lifestyle sneakers in the UK reflect diverse fashion preferences and styles. Brands such as Converse, Reebok, Sketchers, and Adidas offer an extensive selection of sneakers tailored to women’s tastes. Online retailers like ASOS, Nike, and Zalando offer a wide array of women’s lifestyle sneakers, providing a convenient shopping experience with frequent sales and discounts. Additionally, brands like Nike and Adidas have collaborated with leading fashion designers and celebrities to create exclusive collections that appeal to fashion-savvy women.

The offline distribution channel segment is projected to grow at a considerable CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. Offline stores often have dedicated sections for men, women, and kids, providing a comprehensive selection. In-store shopping allows customers to access the latest sneaker releases, explore exclusive collaborations, and participate in in-store events or raffles. Offline retailers also provide a platform for sneaker enthusiasts to connect, share their passion, and engage with the local sneaker community. While sales and discounts may not be as frequent as online platforms, physical stores often have seasonal sales or clearance events, providing opportunities for customers to find discounted lifestyle sneakers.

The lifestyle sneakers market is characterized by the presence of several well-established players, such as Nike Inc.; Adidas AG; New Balance; Puma SE; Vans; Converse; FILA; C. & J. Clark International Limited.; Grenson Shoes; and Gola (D Jacobson & Sons Ltd.). These players account for considerable shares in the market and have a strong presence across the globe.

