North America Acute Care Telemedicine Market 2030: Overcoming Physician Shortages

North America Acute Care Telemedicine Market Growth & Trends

The North America acute care telemedicine market size is expected to reach USD 33.65 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 15.8% from 2025 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growing demand for immediate access to medical care, the shortage of specialty physicians and healthcare staff, and the rising need to reduce the cost of acute care are some key factors contributing to market growth. Moreover, Telemedicine solutions are being adopted for triage and treatment of patients, enabling the protection of patients and medical professionals to reduce the risk of exposure. For instance, according to an article published by Definitive Healthcare, LLC. in February 2024, 78.6% of hospitals in the U.S. installed a telemedicine solution.

Moreover, the increasing penetration of smartphones is another key factor expected to facilitate market growth. According to the GSM Association (GSMA) report statistics published in the Mobile Economy 2023 report, around 5.4 billion people across the globe subscribed to mobile services in 2022, and the number of unique mobile subscribers is expected to reach 6.3 billion by 2030 (73% of the global population). In addition, continuous network infrastructure and coverage improvements are expected to improve the demand for acute care services. Mobile network operators perceive telemedicine/telehealth as an investment opportunity due to the increasing smartphone adoption and fitness awareness.

In addition, with the widespread use of smartphones and the availability of advanced technology, investors are investing in developing innovative solutions for delivering high-quality healthcare and convenience to patients through mobile platforms. These platforms enable patients to monitor their fitness routines and get medical advice through mobile applications, phone calls, or WhatsApp messaging. Several apps, including Practo, AssistRx, and Wareed, have been introduced, which allow patients to book appointments, track their medical consultations and prescriptions, and store their health-related data throughout their treatment process.

Some of the key players in the market are Teladoc Health, Inc., AMD Global Telemedicine, Eagle Telemedicine, AMN Healthcare Services Inc., Access TeleCare, LLC, Enghouse Video (Vidyo, Inc.), RelyMD, Doctor On Demand (Included Health, Inc.), GE HealthCare, and Advanced Telemed Services. Key players are implementing strategic initiatives such as geographical expansion, collaborations, partnerships, and joint ventures to strengthen their market presence. For instance, in January 2023, Teladoc Health Inc. launched a fully integrated personalized whole-person care app to seamlessly access its full range of services, including mental health, chronic condition management, and primary care, from one place and under a single portable account for consumers.

North America Acute Care Telemedicine Market Report Highlights

Based on delivery, the clinician-to-clinician segment dominated the North America acute care telemedicine industry in 2024, owing to the growing adoption of telemedicine in acute care, which helps streamline workflows and reduce delays in care delivery.

Based on application, the teleradiology segment dominated the market in 2024, owing to the rising need for remote diagnostic services in emergencies, radiologist shortages, and advancements in telecommunications and imaging technologies.

Based on end-use, the hospitals and clinics segment dominated the market in 2024. Factors such as the shortage of specialist physicians, especially in developing countries, and increased demand for better healthcare access fuel the segment growth.

U.S. dominated the market in 2024 due to the increasing demand for improved management & prevention of chronic conditions are propelling the need for acute care telemedicine services.

North America Acute Care Telemedicine Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented North America acute care telemedicine market based on product, application, end-use, and region:

North America Acute Care Telemedicine Delivery Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018 – 2030)

Clinician-to-Clinician

Clinician-to-Patient

North America Acute Care Telemedicine Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018 – 2030)

Teleradiology

Telepsychiatry

Tele-ICU

Teleneurology

Telenephrology

Others

North America Acute Care Telemedicine End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018 – 2030)

Hospitals and Clinics

Others

North America Acute Care Telemedicine Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico



