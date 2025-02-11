Germany Automotive Aftermarket 2030: Trends Driving the Future of Vehicle Parts

Germany Automotive Aftermarket Growth & Trends

The Germany automotive aftermarket size is expected to reach USD 24.80 billion by 2030, registering to grow at a CAGR of 1.5% from 2024 to 2030 according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to be driven by technological advancements, shift in competitive power with the rise of new players, and evolving customer expectations.

Germany is among the most prominent automotive vehicle manufacturer countries and reports the most significant demand and sales for automobiles. Moreover, vehicle parc has witnessed substantial growth in the last few years owing to surging vehicle sales. Significant vehicle parc has led to increased replacement of various automotive parts, which will translate to high growth opportunities for the market. Furthermore, online retail tailored services and innovative business models will support the growth of aftermarket parts over the forecast period. Most market players in the value chain, from OEMs and OESs to wholesalers, workshops, and insurers, are looking to benefit from online automotive parts sales, which is further estimated to give the market a boost.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Germany Automotive Aftermarket

Another fact supporting online automotive parts sales is that 70% of the people residing in Germany have regular internet access. Online aftermarket channels have grown at a faster pace in the country and this is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for accessories and spare parts providers. Some spare parts wholesalers have also developed online concepts, which is based on online shops as well as offering via third-party retail providers. This is expected to benefit market growth in the coming years.

There has been a significant ongoing revolution in the aftermarket, specifically in the sales and distribution channel segments. Small players have to fulfill customer requirements in order to keep up with the competitive pace of top players. This requires electronic tools with specialization in basic service models in order to retain or strengthen their position in the market. Automotive centers, franchise operations, and fast fitters are emerging as a prominent service chain in the market for certified part sales. This trend is influenced by the sales of the independent market and substantial rise in do-it-for me (DIFM) and do-it-yourself (DIY) customers.

Germany Automotive Aftermarket Report Highlights

The tire segment dominated the market and accounted for a revenue share of 22.2% in 2023. The growth of this segment is primarily influenced by recent changes in consumer behavior which highlights inclination towards highest quality products over brand loyalty.

The retail segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2023. Law passed regarding limiting the design protection of visible automotive spare parts has influenced this segment significantly.

Based on service channel, the Original Equipment (OE) segment dominated the global market in 2023. The growth of this segment is influenced by the increase in the demand for OE, as customers prefer the original parts, which are more reliable and have a longer life. Customers upgrade their old vehicles with original parts to enhance their performance and increase the economy.

The genuine segment held the largest revenue share of Germany automotive aftermarket in 2023. This is attributed to the rise in the demand for genuine automotive parts, which are authentic and reliable because the car companies or OEMs manufacture them. The parts provide superior quality and long life.

Germany Automotive Aftermarket Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the Germany automotive aftermarket based on replacement part, distribution channel, service channel, and certification:

Germany Automotive Aftermarket Replacement Part Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

Tire

Battery

Brake parts

Filters

Body parts

Lighting & Electronic components

Wheels

Exhaust components

Turbochargers

Others

Germany Automotive Aftermarket Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

Retail

W&D

Germany Automotive Aftermarket Service Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

DIY

DIFM

OE

Germany Automotive Aftermarket Certification Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

Genuine

Certified Parts

Uncertified Parts

Order a free sample PDF of the Germany Automotive Aftermarket Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.