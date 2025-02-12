Hospital Consumables Market 2028: Understanding the BP Monitor Demand

Hospital Consumables Market Growth & Trends

The global hospital consumables market is expected to reach USD 713.1 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 10.89% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Hospitals, private medical practices, and patients, especially in developed nations, are gradually shifting towards utilization of disposable hospital consumables due to convenience and safety offered by these products. Therefore, the product demand is rapidly increasing across the globe, thereby driving market growth. Moreover, the increasing prevalence of Hospital-Acquired Infections (HAIs) is creating high product demand in hospitals as well as other healthcare settings.

For instance, out of every 100 hospitalized patients, 7 in developed and 10 in developing countries are affected with at least one Healthcare-associated Infections (HCAIs). Several measures, including the usage of disposable & sterile products, disposable gloves, medical gauze, tapes, procedure kits & trays, and other disposable hospital consumables, are now being utilized to prevent and reduce the prevalence of HAIs. Moreover, expanding infrastructure and rising demand for maintenance & hygiene in healthcare institutes are further boosting the market growth.

Japan Hospital Consumables Market Size, by IV Solutions, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)

Many hospitals and health care centers are considerably focusing on upgrading the quality of infrastructure, maintaining hygiene, and efficacy of operational systems, which will have a positive impact on the market growth. In addition, a large population base in developed countries, such as the U.S., is able to spend and afford better-quality healthcare. According to CMS.gov, the U.S. healthcare expenditure grew 4.6% in 2019, reaching USD 3.8 trillion or USD 11,582 per person, accounting for 17.7% of the nation’s GDP. Thus, increasing healthcare expenditure is also one of the key factors stimulating market growth.

Hospital Consumables Market Report Highlights

  • The non-woven disposable products segment held the largest revenue share in 2020 and will expand at a steady CAGR over the forecast years retaining the leading market position
  • This growth is credited to the high prevalence of HAIs and subsequently rising hospital admissions for surgeries
  • The market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to register the fastest CAGR from 2021 to 2028
  • This growth is owing to the increasing population coupled with the rapid expansion of the medical tourism sector in the region
  • Key players focus more on business strategies, such as mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, and new product launches, to strengthen their foothold in the global market

Hospital Consumables Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global hospital consumables market on the basis of product and region:

Hospital Consumables Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

  • Disposable Medical Gloves
  • IV Kits
  • Medical Gauze & Tapes
  • Disposable Syringes
  • Sharps Disposable Containers
  • Catheters
  • Non-woven Disposable Products
  • Surgical Blades
  • Medicine Cups
  • Cannula
  • Guidewires
  • Thermometer
  • Stethoscope
  • Glucometer Strips
  • IV Solutions
  • BP Monitors
  • Procedure Trays
  • Others

Hospital Consumables Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

  • North America
    • U.S.
    • Canada
  • Europe
    • U.K.
    • Germany
    • France
    • Italy
    • Spain
  • Asia Pacific
    • Japan
    • China
    • India
    • Australia
    • South Korea
  • Latin America
    • Brazil
    • Mexico
    • Argentina
    • Colombia
  • MEA
    • South Africa
    • Saudi Arabia
    • UAE

