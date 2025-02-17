Pre-packaged Sandwiches Market Outlook: Predictions for Future Trends and Market Growth

The global pre-packaged sandwiches market size is expected to reach USD 2.44 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.9% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Rising demand for pre-packaged food among the young and millennial population due to the hectic schedule has been fueling the demand for the product across the world. In addition, sandwich is a lightweight cost-effective meal that contains all the essential nutrients including vitamins, minerals, and proteins. As a result, it has gained remarkable popularity among the health-conscious consumers who work in a hectic schedule.

The non-vegetarian segment dominated the market and accounted for a revenue share of 71.1% in 2023. The products are available in a wide range of variants including egg, chicken, sausage, bacon, and beef. The vegetarian segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Over the past few years, increasing adoption of veganism across the globe has been fueling the demand for vegetarian or plant-based products.

The HORECA channel accounted for the largest revenue share in 2023. Majority of the restaurants keep sandwiches in their menu considering the increasing demand for the product. The household distribution channel is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Rising penetration of e-commerce in the foodservice sector is expected to accelerate the growth of the market for pre-packaged sandwiches in the upcoming years.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Global Pre-packaged Sandwiches Market

Asia Pacific pre-packaged sandwiches market is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. Increasing demand for pre-packaged food, along with a wide range of product availability in the developing countries including China, India, Indonesia, and Malaysia, is anticipated to drive the demand for the product in the near future. Furthermore, increasing female participation in the workforce remains a key driving factor in this region.

Key competitors of this industry include Marks & Spencer Group plc; Greencore Group plc; Tyson Foods, Inc.; Landshire, Inc.; Norac Food; Raynor Foods; The Brunch Box; Around Noon; Grand Strand Sandwich Company Inc.; and URBANeat.

Pre-packaged Sandwiches Market Report Highlights

The non-vegetarian segment dominated the market and accounted for a revenue share of 71.1% in 2023. Traditionally, sandwiches have been associated with non-vegetarian fillings, such as chicken, tuna, and ham, which have established a strong consumer base for the pre-packaged sandwich market.

The HORECA channel accounted for the largest revenue share in 2023. The fast-paced nature of the HORECA industry is an excellent match for the convenience and time-saving benefits of pre-packaged sandwiches.

Europe pre-packaged sandwiches market dominated the market revenue share with 34.4% in 2023.

Asia Pacific pre-packaged sandwiches market is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

List of Key Players of Pre-packaged Sandwiches Market

Greencore Group plc

Marks & Spencer Group plc

Tyson Foods, Inc.

Norac Food

Raynor Foods Limited

Landshire, Inc.

The Brunch Box

URBAN EAT

AROUND NOON

Grand Strand Sandwich Company Inc.

Order a free sample PDF of the Pre-packaged Sandwiches Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.