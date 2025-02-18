Moringa Ingredients Market 2028: The Rise of Organic Cultivation

Moringa Ingredients Market Growth & Trends

The global moringa ingredients market size is expected to reach USD 14.3 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2020 to 2028. The exceptional nutritional properties of the moringa tree for its ingredients like bark, seeds, pods, flowers, leaves, and others are driving its growth in the global market. Nutrients like protein, carbohydrate, calcium, phosphorus, potassium, iron, vitamins, beta carotene, and other bioactive compounds are presently making it popular among health-conscious consumers. The moringa ingredients are also having potential pharmaceutical usage due to their antimicrobial, anticancer, antiulcer, and antioxidant properties.

On the basis of source, leaves accounted for the maximum revenue share in the global market of 2020. The leaves are highly nutritious and are available in powdered form across the global market. Along with calcium, iron, and potassium, the Moringa leaves also contain vitamin A, C, and E. Vitamin A, helps in maintaining healthy immunity, vision, and fetal growth. Vitamin C protects the body from toxins and pollutants and Vitamin E acts as an antioxidant. Additionally, the powdered leaves can also be used for the treatment of various diseases like malaria, thyroid fever, and diabetes, it protects the liver, kidneys, heart, and lungs and can reduce pain due to its rich proteins, minerals, amino acids, antioxidants, and flavonoids. These are the reasons behind the dominating share of the Moringa leaves.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Moringa Ingredients Market

Based on the origin, organically cultivated moringa is likely to experience the fastest growth over the forecast period from 2021 to 2028. The increasing consumption of organic food ingredients owing to its cultivation with fewer pesticides and other harmful chemicals. The increasing awareness about organic ingredients and their benefits across the health-conscious population is inclining players and farmers to cultivate organic moringa. Some of the players providing organic moringa in the market include Organic India Pvt. Ltd., KV Natural Ingredients Pvt Ltd, Earth Expo Company, KuliKuli Inc., Ancient Greenfields Pvt Ltd, Grenera Nutrients Pvt. Ltd, Botanica Natural Products, Aayuritz Phytonutrients Pvt. Ltd., HNCO Organics Private Limited, Green Virgin Products, and Dominate Industries.

In Asia Pacific, the market is anticipated to experience the fastest CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast timeframe from 2020 to 2028. The increasing production, as well as consumption of nutritional and healthy grains in the region, is primarily contributing to the regional market value. Moreover, the rapidly developing economy of the region, India, is majorly involved in the production and export of the Moringa ingredients in local as well as in international market since the weather and land condition is suitable for the cultivation of the moringa grain. Additionally, many farmers are advancing their farming practices and involving nutritional and organic grains in order to increase their profit percent. For instance, most of the farmers from the Indian state of Maharashtra have chosen Moringa by considering its adaptability and tolerance to the severe drought because the state records around 55% deficit in rainfall each year.

Moringa Ingredients Market Report Highlights

The leaves segment is projected to ascend at a CAGR of 9.9% over the forecast period in terms of revenue. The increasing demand for dried moringa leaves powder across the globe is primarily driving the market growth. The increasing cultivation of the moringa in the Asia Pacific and Africa region due to rising awareness among the farmers and consumers is further projected to support the demand and production over the forecast period

The conventional origin moringa ingredients segment accounted for 53.5% of revenue share in 2020. The farmers are using synthetic fertilizers and pesticides in order to deal with the changing environmental conditions that can affect the productivity of the farmlands Additionally, the use of conventional seeds also brings the surety of quantitative production of moringa ingredients to farmers that support the high availability of conventional origin moringa in the global market

The cosmetics and personal care segment is expected to witness a CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2028. The rising demand for organic and non-synthetic contents in high-end cosmetics and personal products is further bolstering the growth over the forecast period. The health and environmental benefits of using natural and organic ingredients in cosmetics like they reduce the long-term side effects on the skin from using synthetic cosmetics. Moreover, the use of organically origin moringa ingredients is high in the cosmetics and personal care sector owing to their sustainability and less chemical usage

Companies in the industry have been trying to increase their production capabilities owing to their increasing demand and profitability. The widening applications in functional food, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals are a major factor contributing to the rising focus of players in the market. For instance, in February 2019, a Los Angeles-based company, All Moringa has launched a new product line for the oleifera tree collection into its existing portfolio that will include a wide variety of products including Organic Moringa Oil for the body, face, skin, and hair; Organic Mint Tea; Organic Moringa Ginger Tea; Organic Moringa Capsules; Therapeutic Organic Moringa Butter for the skin; and Therapeutic Organic Moringa Moisturizing body and face cream

Moringa Ingredients Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global moringa ingredients market based on source, origin, application, and region:

Moringa Ingredients Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Leaves

Seed

Roots

Flowers

Others

Moringa Ingredients Origin Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Organic

Conventional

Moringa Ingredients Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Others

Moringa Ingredients Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe U.K. Germany France Italy Spain

Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia

Central & South America Brazil Argentina

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia



Order a free sample PDF of the Moringa Ingredients Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.