North America Glamping Market 2030: Embracing Luxury in Nature

North America Glamping Market Growth & Trends

The North America glamping market size is anticipated to reach USD 1,799.1 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 12.6% from 2025 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. With ongoing expansions and modifications to service options, the glamping industry is expected to gain popularity among travelers who choose domestic trips over international ones. Additionally, thanks to Airbnb and other advertising efforts backed by governments worldwide, the popularity of staycations is rising and is predicted to do so in the future.

As a result of the rise of the internet, numerous e-commerce technologies, and digital intermediaries in the tourism distribution sector, meta-search engines like Skyscanner and Kayak.com have been developed. They act as shopbots for online travel, frequently increasing the susceptibility of already-existing intermediaries in the industry, especially global distribution networks that provide information and infrastructure and distribution-based online travel companies. (OTAs).

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the North America Glamping Market

Furthermore, recent couples, families, and groups of people have realized that they need to treat themselves on their days off from work and family obligations, whereas in the past staycations were primarily used for special occasions. Nowadays, a lot of people opt for short weekend trips to neighboring destinations, which is another reason why people prefer to travel within the boundaries of cities. This is yet another factor that will stimulate the glamping industry in the foreseeable future.

Key players in the glamping and hospitality industry offer backcountry/backpacking in nature where there are no services or amenities and it is completely self-sustaining. For instance, Tentrr, which consists of both equipped and unequipped campsites on its distribution platform, offers a glamping site on a private island located near Georgia’s Jekyll Island. The glamping site on the island has a spacious luxury tent, and it features amenities like the services of a private chef.

Although it’s widely acknowledged that relaxation and de-stressing are the primary forces behind market growth, the need for a healthy lifestyle and eco-tourism has increased consumer demand for an active and outdoor lifestyle, which will benefit the glamping market over the forecast period. Most consumers would rather spend a sizable sum of money on immersive experiences than on tangible products.

The glamping industry is expected to expand between 2023 and 2030 as ethical consciousness and consumer demand for greater ethical consideration from companies increase. During the course of the forecast period, it is expected that the rising millennial population will favorably affect the market. Millennials today are willing to spend money to have unique, local, and personal encounters wherever they go.

Due to their desire to learn more about their chosen destinations, a growing number of tourists choose to take tours of those locations. Tourists who stay at glamping sites frequently prefer personalized and private tours over traditional tour packages for unique and highly intimate experiences. On private and individualized trips, people can travel at their own pace with their friends and family.

For instance, a Tripadvisor survey found that trips geared toward families are growing the fastest. Bookings for these trips increased by nearly, 200% in 2021, and by 291% for Americans. Millennials today are willing to spend money to have unique, local, and personal encounters wherever they go.

North America Glamping Market Report Highlights

Cabins and Pods segment accounted for the largest share of 38% in 2024. Cabin and pods accommodation has been the most preferred glamping type due to the amenities such as safe door and window locks. With outdoor activities becoming more popular, travel enthusiasts get highly attracted by the luxury services offered by glamping service providers

18-32 years’ segment accounted for a revenue share of over 44% in 2024. Rising trend of travel and tourism in the millennial generation category is fueling the market demand among this age group

The U.S. had the largest market share of 83.35% in 2024 for the glamping market. This business has been on the rise in the region over the past decade. It started as a niche segment, however, has been gaining traction over the past few years on account of rising consumer awareness related to the benefits of glamping combined with the staycation trends

North America Glamping Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the North America glamping market report based on accommodation, age group, booking mode, and region:

North America Glamping Accommodation Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Cabins & Pods

Tents

Yurts

Treehouses

Others

North America Glamping Age Group Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

18 – 32 years

33 – 50 years

51 – 65 years

Above 65 years

North America Glamping Booking Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Direct Booking

Travel Agents

Online Travel Agencies

Order a free sample PDF of the North America Glamping Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.