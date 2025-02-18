Acrylonitrile Market Customer Preferences Shaping Future Product Developments

The global acrylonitrile market size is estimated to reach USD 15,005.5 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.0% from 2025 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growth is majorly driven by the increasing demand for acrylonitrile from the Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) segment. ABS is in high demand in various end-use industries, such as automotive, construction, and electronics. ABS is widely used in the automotive industry as it is easy to install and lightweight, which makes it more durable than PVC. In addition, it has strong mechanical strength and is corrosion-resistant & highly durable. The aforementioned factors are estimated to have a positive impact on product demand from the construction industry over the forecast period.

In the Asia Pacific region, acrylonitrile is extensively used in the construction, textile, consumer goods, and home furnishing industries. High awareness among end-use manufacturers regarding the product properties has resulted in substantial demand for acrylonitrile. Furthermore, the rising construction sector on account of infrastructure development and shifting automotive bases to developing economies, such as India, is likely to result in high product demand as it offers great durability and strength. The majority of the industry participants are inclined toward differentiating themselves from other players, as the industry is concentrated and competitive. Manufacturers use direct sales channels due to quick delivery times and a lack of middlemen. To increase supply efficiency while lowering costs, key producers rely on their internal distribution networks.

Acrylonitrile Market Report Highlights

The carbon fiber segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. Carbon fiber is widely used in the aerospace & defense, automotive, alternative energy, and construction industries.

The acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) segment held the largest revenue share of 28.5% in 2024, attributed to its ease of installation and lightweight nature.

Acrylic fiber is obtained by reacting monomers with petroleum-based chemicals. It is used in the textile industry due to its low weight, high performance, high insulin, and good moisture management qualities.

Asia Pacific dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 51.96% in 2024. This is attributed to the increasing demand for building materials on account of the growing construction sector.

Key Acrylonitrile Company Insights

Some of the key players operating in the market include Clariant, Dow, and Solvay.

INEOS Group is a British multinational conglomerate that manufactures chemicals, oil products, and petrochemicals. Their products are utilized across various industries, including construction, agriculture, technology, and textiles. INEOS is also engaged in sports, consumer brands, and other sectors.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group offers ethical pharmaceuticals, diagnostic reagents, instruments, capsules, pharmaceutical equipment, active pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates, and self-health check services.

List of Key Players in the Acrylonitrile Market

INEOS

China Petroleum Development Crop.

Asahi Kasei Advance Corp.

Ascend Performance Material

Chemelot

Formosa Plastics Corp

Mitsubishi Chemical Corp.

Secco

Taekwang Industrial Co., Ltd.

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

