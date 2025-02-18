Americas Structural Insulated Panel Market Innovations Revolutionizing Energy Efficiency

The Americas structural insulated panel market size is expected to reach USD 4.27 billion by 2028 registering a CAGR of 7.7% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Favorable regulations and rising adoption of various green building standards are some of the key factors driving the market growth. Rising spending in the construction sector in North America due to the increasing government initiatives for the modernization of the infrastructure and energy-efficient homes and the rising number of green buildings in the U.S. and Canada is projected to drive the product demand.

Many market players are engaged in manufacturing and supplying raw materials and creating strong competition, affecting the overall pricing of the structural insulated panels (SIPs). The presence of several raw material manufacturers in the market results in low prices of these materials. Some of the key companies are also engaged in installation through their network of certified contractors and installers. Investments, new product development, and regional expansion are the key strategies adopted by the market players to strengthen their industry position. However, fluctuations in raw material prices and the adverse impact of the Covid-19 pandemic are expected to emerge as key concerns for the industry participants.

Americas Structural Insulated Panel Market Report Highlights

The Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) segment is expected to account for the highest revenue share by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2021 to 2028

This growth can be attributed to the properties and high penetration of EPS in residential and non-residential applications

The walls & floors segment dominated the market in 2020 and is expected to account for the maximum market share by 2028 registering the fastest CAGR during the forecast period

This growth is credited to the extensive product usage in the walls & floors segment due to its desired energy efficiency, high durability, and convenient installation

North America is estimated to witness the maximum as well as the fastest growth, in terms of revenue, over the forecast period

Factors, such as increased product demand from the residential sector, presence of extensively developed cold chain and logistics industry, and favorable government initiatives to develop social infrastructure drive the market growth in North America

The U.S. dominated the North America regional market in 2020, in terms of volume, on account of rapid growth in the construction sector and increasing awareness regarding sustainable construction favored by government policies, such as the Federal Energy Policy Act 2005

Major players are investing in research and development activities and continuously launching new products in the market for business expansion

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

The market is highly competitive owing to the presence of both regional and multinational players. New product development and competitive pricing are some of the manufacturers’ key focus areas to strengthen their industry positions. In addition, many companies offer additional services, such as engineering & technical advisory and installation assistance, to enhance their customer base. Major players invest in research and development activities and continuously launch new products to gain a competitive edge.

Recent Developments

In June 2022, Kingspan announced an investment of 210 million Euros in a Building Technology Campus located in Ukraine. This new plant will manufacture advanced insulation and heating solutions

In February 2022, Kingspan Group announced the acquisition of Troldtekt A/S. The development will facilitate Kingspan’s entry into the natural materials space

In December 2021, PFB Corporation announced its acquisition by the Riverside Company. This acquisition will assist in the further growth of PFB Corporation

List of Key Players of Americas Structural Insulated Panel (SIP) Market

Kingspan Group

Metl-Spa

Owens Corning

Metecno Group

KPS Global

Isopan

PFB Corporation

All Weather Insulated Panels

Green Span Profiles

American Insulated Panel Company

American Buildings Company

Ingreen Systems Corp.

