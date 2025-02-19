Asia Pacific Air Ambulance Services Market Opportunities: Collaborations and Partnerships

The Asia Pacific air ambulance services market is expected to reach USD 4.2 billion by 2030 and expand at a CAGR of 11.5% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Factors such as rise in geriatric population, increased chronic disease prevalence, and rising healthcare costs are driving the APAC air ambulance services market.

The market expansion is being fueled by rising government spending and programs to support air ambulance services in Asia Pacific region. For instance, recently in in September 2022, Ministry of Civil Aviation India, proposed the use of helicopters to increase the medical assistance all over India. Similarly, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government launched air ambulance operation which was expected to primarily serve the Tama region in Tokyo. Thus, such government initiatives are expected to stimulate the growth of air ambulances in APAC.

Moreover, rising chronic disorders and emergency cases across the Asia Pacific region is further expected to increase the demand for air ambulance services. For instance, according to The Department of Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development, Communications and the Arts, road accidents in Australia increased by around 2.6% in 2021, as compared to 2020. These emergency cases require quick medical response and ambulance services. Hence, such instances are anticipated to stimulate the growth of air ambulance market in this region.

Further, in the midst of COVID-19, there has been an increase in demand for air ambulance medical services from hospitals, health insurance companies, help companies, and independent end users. Thus, with rising demand many players entered the air ambulance services market. For instance, according to Global Hospital & Healthcare Management, International Critical Air Transfer Team (ICATT), Kyathi launched integrated air ambulance services in India. This increased the presence, and awareness regarding availability of air ambulance, which impelled the air ambulance services market in the APAC region.

Asia Pacific Air Ambulance Market Report Highlights

In terms of type, the rotary-wing segment accounted for the largest share of 75.45% in 2022, due to the upsurge in demand for helicopter emergency medical services.

Based on service model, hospital-based segment is anticipated to dominate the APAC air ambulance services market over the forecast period.

China is expected to dominate the air ambulance services market over forecast period owing to increasing healthcare expenditure.

List of key players in Asia Pacific Air Ambulance Services Market

Accretion Aviation,

Air Charter Services Pvt. Ltd.

Apollo Hospital Enterprise, Ltd.

Air Rescuers

Flaps Aviation Pvt. Ltd

Vedanta Air Ambulance

ICATT

Prime Air Ambulance.org

Horizon Air Ambulance

