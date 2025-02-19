Bouillon Market Demand Surge: Factors Driving Increased Sales and Consumption

The global bouillon market size is expected to reach USD 11.86 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2024 to 2030. Growing demand for easy to make, ready to eat, and packed health food, along with growing working women population, is expected to increase the demand for bouillon products in the coming years. In addition, increase in disposable income and changing lifestyle of the people are anticipated to increase the market demand.

Usage of cube products is increasing in North America and Europe on account of continuous product innovation according to the customer behavior and preferences. In addition, growing economic independence of the women is increasing the consumption of packed and processed food products in the developed countries. Bouillons constituting all the major materials, which are a good source of vitamins, minerals, nutrition, and protein, serve as a prominent replacement for home cooked food. Therefore, this evolution in the working population is anticipated to significantly influence the market demand in future.

Continuous use of iodized salt and flavor enhancer (Disodium Inosinate, Monosodium Glutamate, and Disodium Guanylate) in cube bouillon products is expected to act as a restraining factor in the global market. High consumption of these products can lead to several health issues like increased level of blood sugar, blood pressure, and obesity.

However, continuous development of new products by companies such as Nestle S.A. and launch of new bouillon powder seasoning in Maggi and new bouillon cube product by BOU, Inc. are expected to influence the buying preferences of the younger population across the globe. Moreover, Nestle is investing in countries of West Africa including Benin and Togo to introduce new Maggi bouillon products. The market leaders are focusing on developing new flavors and products in order to gain a major share in the market.

Bouillon Market Report Highlights

Cube form secured the dominant market share in 2023 and powder form is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period

The meat product segment dominated the bouillon market with 51.8% share of the overall revenue in 2023 due to the high protein and fiber content in meat as compared to vegetables and fish

Supermarkets & hypermarkets held market share of 44.4% in 2023 and online distribution channels are expected to emerge as the fastest growing segment during the forecast period

Europe dominated the global market in 2023 with 47.9% share of the total revenue on account of high preference for the product in U.K., Germany, and France, which is attributed to its health benefits and easy to cook factor

