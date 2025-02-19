Surgical Sealants And Adhesives Market 2030: Innovations Transforming Surgery

Surgical Sealants And Adhesives Market Growth & Trends

The global surgical sealants and adhesives market size is expected to reach USD 5.39 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 11.8% from 2024 to 2030. Proper closure of injured tissues post-operation is a major step to restore tissue’s structure and function. Postoperative leakages occur in 3% to 15% of cases and are considered serious complications. They are responsible for one-third of postoperative deaths in patients. Surgical sealants and adhesives are designed to improve patient outcomes by reducing the prospect of postsurgical complications, such as leakages, thus resulting in improved patient outcomes through the prevention of leakage and a decrease in length of stay and mortality rates.

The rapid advancements in sealants and adhesives are major impact rendering drivers, and their usage in modern surgery to reduce anastomotic leakage has risen significantly. Surgical adhesive is expected to replace traditional surgical sealing agents such as sutures, wires, and staples. These are time taking, can result in further tissue trauma, and are hard to use in some surgical locations. Surgical sealants overcome these issues and create immediate and proper sealing, compared to sutures and staples. The factors contributing to the growth of the market are the rising demand for surgical services worldwide and increasing concerns to reduce postoperative wound infections. Surgical procedures are increasing worldwide, with the WHO estimations projecting surgeries to account for approximately 235 million per year globally.

Surgical Sealants And Adhesives Market Report Highlights

Based on product, the natural/biological sealants segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 61.92% in 2023. The dominance of this segment can be due to the broad applications of various natural or biological sealants in medical practice.

Based on indication, the tissue sealing segment led the market with the largest revenue share in 2023. This is due to the rise in surgical interventions and increasing product launches from major players.

Based on application, the general surgery segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 17.53% in 2023.

North America dominated the surgical sealants and adhesives market with the revenue share of 39.6% in 2023.

Surgical Sealants And Adhesives Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global surgical sealants and adhesives market on the basis of type, indication, application, and region:

Surgical Sealants And Adhesives Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Natural or Biological Adhesives and Sealants

Synthetic and Semi Synthetic Adhesives and Sealants

Surgical Sealants And Adhesives Indication Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Tissue Sealing

Tissue Engineering

Hemostasis

Surgical Sealants And Adhesives Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Central Nervous System

Cardiovascular

General surgery

Orthopedic

Cosmetic

Pulmonary

Urology

Ophthalmology

Others

Surgical Sealants And Adhesives Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Norway Sweden Denmark

Asia Pacific China Japan India Thailand South Korea Australia

Latin America Mexico Brazil Argentina

Middle East Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Kuwait



