Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation Market 2030: Innovations in Pain Management

Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation Market Growth & Trends

The global transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation market is anticipated to reach USD 419.48 million by 2030, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.94% from 2024 to 2030 according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Rising cases of chronic pain, sports injuries, along with an increasing geriatric population base are some of the major factors driving transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation market growth. For instance, as per a CDC report, in 2019, 20.4% of adults had chronic pain and 7.4% of adults had high impact chronic pain (limited work activities) in the U.S.

Moreover, the growing preference for TENS among physiotherapists is further aiding in the market growth. Physiotherapists are increasingly shifting their preference from manual techniques to muscle stimulators to treat patients in clinical and at-home settings as they consume less time and are more effective. This is expected to drive the transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation growth over the forecast period.

The outbreak of COVID-19 in the year 2020 has moderately hampered the market expansion owing to the issues such as the disruption of the medical supply chain, delayed production, and a restricted workforce. However, the introduction of the COVID-19 vaccine, and the lifting of lockdown impositions across the borders, are expected to have a positive impact on the transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation market in the coming years.

On the basis of product, the TENS market is segmented into portable and tabletop TENS units. In 2023, the portable TENS segment dominated the market due to the growing demand for at-home use devices and the increasing geriatric population, widening the pool of immobile patients.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into chronic pain and acute pain. The acute pain segment held the largest share in 2023. Acute pain is further subsegmented into sports injuries, postoperative pain, labor pain, and menstrual pain.

The North America transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation market dominated the global market with the largest revenue share of 43.36% in 2023 and is likely to maintain its position over the forecast period.

