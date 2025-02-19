Vaginal Rejuvenation Market 2030: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

Vaginal Rejuvenation Market Growth & Trends

The global vaginal rejuvenation market size is expected to reach USD 14.34 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 22.07% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The Growing popularity of vaginal rejuvenation surgery due to the rising number of treatments offered, increasing demand for the surgery, a growing number of research studies, and associated controversies are propelling the market.

In addition, the growing adoption of non-invasive procedures, such as treatment with the help of laser and radiofrequency technologies is market. The launch of fractional carbon dioxide (CO2) laser has gained impressive popularity with promising results. It has significantly improved the lives of vulvovaginal atrophy (VVA) patients. This can be attributed to its non-invasive nature with less or no downtime and better results.

However, the social stigma associated with gynecological treatments and stringent regulations for energy-based gynecological treatments is hampering the market. The food and Drug Administration (FDA) has not approved any energy-based devices for the associated therapy. These devices have not yet established safety and effectiveness in conditions, such as menopause, incontinence, or intercourse.

The onset of COVID-19 affected the global aesthetic market with surgical cosmetic treatments witnessing a significant setback. The majority of the non-essential cosmetic procedures like vaginal rejuvenation were completely halted during the first and second quarters of 2020, however many dermatology and surgical centers have witnessed perpetual ease in reopening their services by the end of 2020 might help recover the market during the forecast period.

Vaginal Rejuvenation Market Report Highlights

By treatment type, The cosmetic vaginal rejuvenation segment held the largest market share of 66.0% in 2023 due to the growing demand for vaginal-associated surgeries, especially in the developed countries

By type, the market is divided into surgical and non-surgical. The surgical segment held the largest market share of 54.0% in 2023 of the market.

The aging and childbirth segment held the largest market share of 43.9% in 2023 of the market.

The 30-40 segment accounted for the major share of 42.3% in 2023 of the market.

North America registered a significant share in 2023 owing to the increasing number of vaginal procedures performed and the high disposable income of consumers

The Asia Pacific market dominated the market with a revenue share of 28.9% in 2023 is expected to grow considerably in the future owing to the growing popularity of various vaginal surgeries among patients

Vaginal Rejuvenation Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global vaginal rejuvenation market on the basis of on treatment type, type, application, age category and region:

Vaginal Rejuvenation Treatment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Reconstructive Vaginal Rejuvenation

Cosmetic Vaginal Rejuvenation

Vaginal Rejuvenation Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Surgical

Non-surgical

Vaginal Rejuvenation Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Incontinence

Aesthetic Purposes

Aging And Childbirth

Others

Vaginal Rejuvenation Age Category Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Below 20/ 20-30

30-40

40 And Above

Vaginal Rejuvenation Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Asia Pacific Japan China India Korea Thailand Australia

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Kuwait



