Adiponitrile Market 2030: Transforming the Future of Nylon Production

The global adiponitrile market size is estimated to reach USD 18.18 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2025 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growth is majorly driven by the increasing demand for nylon 6,6, which is a major end-use application of adiponitrile. As industries like automotive, textiles, and electronics continue to grow, the demand for nylon 6,6 for use in various products also increases.

Automotive is the largest end-use segment for adiponitrile as it serves as a precursor of polyurethane foams used in automotive seating and insulation, providing not only comfort but also reducing vehicle weight to enhance fuel efficiency. Additionally, adiponitrile plays a significant role in the production of fuel system components, such as fuel tanks and fuel lines. Thus, the surge in the automotive industry’s demand will further lead to a boost in the product market.

Moreover, adiponitrile is also used in certain electrolyte solutions, which are primarily utilized in electrochemical applications and batteries. It serves as a solvent or cosolvent in specific electrolyte formulations. For instance, adiponitrile can be incorporated into the electrolyte formulations of lithium-ion batteries as a cosolvent. It is often mixed with other solvents such as ethylene carbonate (EC) and dimethyl carbonate (DMC) to improve the overall performance of batteries. Adiponitrile can enhance the thermal stability of electrolytes, reduce the risk of dendrite formation on lithium electrodes, and extend the lifecycle of batteries.

Product production often involves the use of hazardous chemicals. Meeting strict environmental regulations and ensuring compliance can be a significant challenge for manufacturers. Moreover, adiponitrile is toxic and poses safety risks to workers. Sustainability considerations in the production of adiponitrile (ADN), as well as its downstream applications like nylon 6,6, are becoming increasingly important due to the growing emphasis on environmental responsibility and resource conservation. For instance, Asahi Kasei Corporation in January 2022, announced to produce bio-adiponitrile using biomass propylene.

Companies are engaging in adopting strategies such as partnerships and acquisitions, new product launches, and geographical expansions to gain a competitive edge in the market. For instance, in January 2022, Invista partnered with Pingmei Shenma Group, headquartered in China with an aim to upgrade the nylon 6, 6 value chain and enhance the local raw material supply.

Nylon Synthesis dominated the market, with the highest revenue share of 86.0% in 2024. This is attributable to its rising demand owing to its exceptional tensile strength and resistance to abrasion, making it suitable for a wide range of applications, from clothing and carpets to mechanical parts and industrial components

Electrical & Electronics application is projected to grow at the highest growth rate of 6.3% as adiponitrile plays a significant role in the electrical & electronics industry contributing to the development of advanced materials and components

Asia Pacific adiponitrile market dominated the global market with the highest revenue share of 40.3% in 2024 owing to ongoing industrialization, growing population, and expanding manufacturing base in Asia Pacific. The region is home to some of the largest manufacturing economies in the world, including China, Japan, South Korea, and India.

The countries of the region, including China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and Malaysia, hold the distinction of being the largest manufacturers of electrical and electronic products in the world.

