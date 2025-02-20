High Level Disinfection Services Market Customer Preferences and Behavior Trends Explored

The global high level disinfection services market size is expected to reach USD 42.12 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.3% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The increasing prevalence of hospital-acquired infection and surgical site infections, the increasing number of surgeries coupled with the rise in the incidence of chronic disorders, and the impact of COVID-19 are the key driving factors for the market.

An increase in the prevalence of HAIs due to a lack of sanitation and preventive measures is a major factor expected to propel market growth over the forecast period. Unclean medical devices are a key source of hospital-acquired infections. According to the report published by CDC in 2017, hospital-acquired infections result in more than 99,000 deaths every year. Also, according to antimicrobe.org, HAP accounts for around 27.00% of all nosocomial infections acquired in medical intensive care units (ICU). Since these products are needed for disinfection and cleaning of various hospital equipment, therefore, these instances are expected to surge the demand for high level disinfectant services.

Furthermore, the sudden outbreak of COVID-19 across the globe is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. According to the Worldometer estimates, as of 26th April 2021, there are total 147,884,279 cases globally. If more people become infected with the coronavirus, there will be a significant need for critical care supplies that will boost the demand for high-level disinfectant services. Furthermore, major players operating in the market are developing HLDs that are effective against COVID-19. For instance, LANXESS developed Rely+On Virkon and Solvay’s PROXITANE, which is effective against the coronavirus. Hence, such instances indicate considerable market growth over the forecast period.

The outsource segment held the largest revenue share in 2022. Several benefits associated with outsourcing such as cost-saving, customized disinfection services and usage of advanced technology is the major factor propelling segment growth

The glutaraldehyde segment held the largest revenue share in 2022 and is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing number of surgeries

The hospitals and clinics segment held the largest revenue share in 2022. The segment growth is majorly driven by the increasing number of hospital-acquired infections and the rising number of people suffering from coronavirus

In Asia Pacific, the market is expected to witness the fastest growth rate over the forecast period owing to the rising prevalence of chronic disorders

Key players are adopting different strategies such as partnerships, launching new services, and mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their position in the market. For instance, in the U.S., PROXITANE AHC has been approved for use against SARS-CoV-2 by the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). In Europe, PROXITANE solutions have been tested and proven effective against a wide range of viruses, including SARS-CoV-2, aiding a log 4 reduction of these viruses at tremendously low PAA concentration (0.3%), according to standard EN14476:2013. Testing has exhibited efficacy in both clean and dirty conditions.

In Brazil, it is available as a high level surface disinfectant for hospitals. In 2018, the commercial launch of Nanosonics’ trophon2 high level disinfection (HLD) system for ultrasonic probe decontamination in the US and Canada was announced. The new tool gives medical practitioners a clever way to maintain compliance with the most recent standards for reprocessing surface and endocavity ultrasound probes while reducing exposure to potentially harmful substances.

