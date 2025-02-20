Lymphoma Treatment Market Research Findings and Key Takeaways Presented

The global lymphoma treatment market size is expected to reach USD 11.97 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.3% from 2025 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Rising research activities for development of new treatments and increasing product line extension are likely to expedite growth. Increasing commercialization of novel drugs are further expected to drive the growth.

Availability of wide variety of products is further expected to aid growth. For instance, in January 2019, BeiGene received a breakthrough therapy designation by the U.S. FDA for its product Zanubrutinib for treating mantle cell lymphoma in adults. This drug is currently in late-stage clinical trial and is expected to be launched during the forecast period.

Growing awareness about early diagnosis of lymphoma among healthcare professionals & patients and rising government funding for R&D are some factors expected to propel market growth. For instance, institutes such as National Cancer Institute receives funding from the U.S. Congress to support cancer-related research and associated activities.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Global Lymphoma Treatment Market

Lymphoma Treatment Market Report Highlights

Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL) dominated the market with the largest revenue share of 86.2% in 2024, driven by the increasing incidence of NHL, with projections indicating a significant rise in cases over the coming years.

Hodgkin Lymphoma (HL) is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.7% over the forecast period attributed to a rising number of diagnosed cases and advancements in diagnostic technologies that facilitate earlier detection.

Rituxan (MabThera) dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 28.8% in 2024, attributed to its established efficacy and broad usage across various indications, particularly non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL).

Keytruda is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 18.9% over the forecast period, owing to its status as a leading immunotherapy option, particularly for advanced or refractory cases.

Hospital pharmacies dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 36.1% in 2024 attributed to the increasing prevalence of lymphoma cases requiring specialized care.

The lymphoma treatment market in North America dominated the global market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 49.0% in 2024, owing to the high prevalence of lymphoma cases, particularly non-Hodgkin lymphoma, which accounts for a significant portion of cancer diagnoses.

The Asia Pacific lymphoma treatment market is projected to grow rapidly due to rising incidence rates and increasing healthcare spending. Countries in this region are experiencing improvements in healthcare infrastructure and access to innovative treatments

List of Key Players in the Lymphoma Treatment Market

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Celgene Corporation

Merck & Co., Inc.

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Seattle Genetics, Inc.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd.

Johnson & Johnson

Eli Lilly and Company

Abbott Laboratories.

AstraZeneca

Bayer AG

Novartis AG

Order a free sample PDF of the Lymphoma Treatment Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.