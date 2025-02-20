Docks Market 2030: Meeting the Needs of Coastal Tourism

Docks Market Growth & Trends

The global docks market size is expected to reach USD 2.27 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2024 to 2030, as per a new report by Grand View Research Inc. The rising structure demand as the governing bodies of various economies are conducting redevelopment of waterfronts to maximize their value for both business and community, which is expected to propel market growth. Additionally, the constantly rising global population is indirectly leading to the scarcity of space in existing urban ports leading to industry demand for increasing space productivity within a port.

One of the Norway-based engineering firms has developed smart application software to reduce the risk of accidents using an IoT platform. The newly developed technology makes use of hi-tech sensors to real-time monitor the operating states of floating docks from virtually anywhere. This newly developed application software shows water levels across different tanks and other operating parameters for docks which will increase demand for docks.

The Governmental permits are needed on the size of the dock, the type of dock, and the type of natural resources that might get affected such as mangroves, corals, hard bottoms, and seagrass. The prohibitions are enforced on harmful chemicals used for docks which may disturb marine ecosystems. Lastly, some other restrictions might be added to control the type of dock being placed on the property.

The installation of docks is offered directly by the company-appointed contractors or distributors. However, the companies also offer a product suitable for DIY installations. In addition, the manufacturers also offer repair and maintenance services for the docks. The conventional port world is constantly changing, the technological, demographical, and sustainability drivers are affecting the daily business and are shaping several important trends which are also expected to drive the demand for docks market during the forecast period.

The global temperature rise is expected to make the transpolar passage and the Northern Sea Route could become potential alternatives for maritime freight. The use of the Northern Sea Route for maritime freight between Asia and Northern Europe is expected to reduce the voyage distance when compared with the Suez Canal route.

The growth of this market can be attributed to the rising demand for waterfront residential, commercial, and industrial infrastructures worldwide. Moreover, innovations in dock manufacturing in terms of materials and designs, coupled with surging consumer income, are further expected to contribute to the growth of this market in the coming years.

Based on material, the wood segment dominated the market in 2023. This segment was valued at USD 679.7 million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 823.7 million by 2030. Wood has been the most traditional choice for the construction of docks across the world owing to the superior natural aesthetics offered by it.

Based on frame material, the metal segment dominated this market in 2023. This segment was valued at USD 937.0 million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 1,226.2 million by 2030. Metals such as aluminum, steel, and stainless steel are highly preferred for the construction of dock frames owing to their high strength and ability to offer aesthetic appeal.

Based on product type, the fixed segment dominated this market in 2023 with a valuation of USD 1,306.7 million. This segment is expected to reach USD 1,648.0 million by 2030. The growth of this segment of this market can be attributed to the surged global demand for fixed docks as they have lower maintenance requirements than floating docks. As such, fixed docks offer long-term reliability once installed.

North America dominated the global market with a revenue share of 44.2% in 2023. The growth of the market in the region can be attributed high penetration of docks in residential and commercial applications in North America. Moreover, rising efforts to increase the recreational centers in the region post-COVID-19 are also expected to contribute to the growth of the docks market in North America in the coming years.

Grand View Research has segmented the global docks market based on material, frame material, product type, end use, application, dock accessories, and region:

Docks Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Wood

Metal

Plastic & Composites

Concrete

Docks Frame Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Wood

Metal

Plastic & Composites

Concrete

Docks Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Floating

Fixed

Docks End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Institutional

Docks Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Salt Water

Fresh Water

Docks Dock Accessories Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Ladders

Bumpers

Cleats

Carts

Benches/Seats

Fish Cleaning Station

Kayak Rack

Trash Cans

Lightings

Handrails

Others

Docks Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy

Asia Pacific China Japan Australia Indonesia

Central & South America Brazil

Middle East & Africa UAE



