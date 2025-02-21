Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market Collaboration Trends Among Leading Industry Players

The global oncology companion diagnostic market size is expected to reach USD 8.38 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Expanding access to important genomic information with the aid of companion diagnostics enables informed decision making for designing the targeted treatment approaches for their patients, thereby increasing demand for comprehensive genomic testing and oncology companion diagnostics.

The commercial launch of drugs including Gleevec (imatinib) and Herceptin (trastuzumab) that require Companion Diagnostics (CDx) testing before prescription has increased revenue generation in the oncology companion diagnostics field. This growth is expected to continue in the future owing to a substantial number of CDx associated oncology drugs in clinical trials. Apart from functioning as exclusive or inclusive tests for therapies, CDx also plays a crucial role during participant selection in clinical trials. This is because there is an increased potential for a novel drug candidate to show a better response rate if the patient has its biomarker target.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Global Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market

The economic incentives associated with the use of CDx have encouraged drug developers to combine their drugs with diagnostic tests. However, the diagnostic manufacturers face conflicting demands from payers/providers on one hand and drug manufacturers on the other hand. The regulatory bodies also have stringent policies to align the development timelines of diagnostics and drugs. Therefore, the diagnostic companies are expected to broaden their scope of CDx development instead of focusing on the attainment of a match between a single diagnostic with a specific drug.

Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market Report Highlights

The motor prosthetic devices segment dominated in terms of revenue share and accounted for over 42.8.0% of the market in 2023, followed by visual cochlear implants. Whereas, retinal neuroprosthetics were identified as one of the fastest growing market segment owing to the rising penetration and the increasing R&D efforts pertaining to product innovation.

The Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) segment held the largest share at over 49.2% owing to the analgesic property of the SCS therapy used in the treatment of ischemic pain, failed back surgery syndrome, and complex refractory pain syndrome. Furthermore, it finds applications in intraspinal and epidural microstimulation for inducing leg movements. In addition, technological advancements in this segment is expected to further boost market growth in the near future. The sacral Nerve Stimulation (SNS) is expected to be the fastest growing segment over the forecast period due to its applications in chronic intractable pelvic ache and neurogenic bladder.

In the applications segment, motor neuron disorders held the largest segment due to the rising incidences of Parkinson’s disease and epilepsy. For instance, as per the report published by Parkinson’s disease Foundation in 2012, approximately 60,000 Americans were diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease each year and the number is expected to grow further over the forecast period thereby fueling this segment’s growth.

In 2023, North America dominated the overall neuroprosthetics market at over 42.5% owing to the large presence of neural implants manufacturers, higher R&D investments, and the availability of funds from both government and private institutes. For instance, the Defense Advanced Research Project Agency (DARPA) and National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NIH)in collaboration with the federal agencies are instrumental in providing funds to support R&D initiatives for the further development of neural implants.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment due to the introduction of multinational healthcare establishments promoting safe and effective medical procedures along with the rising awareness levels amongst consumers.

Strategic collaborations and mergers & acquisitions are expected to keep the industry rivalry level high over the forecast period.

List of Key Players of Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Illumina, Inc.

QIAGEN

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Foundation Medicine, Inc.

Myriad Genetics, Inc.

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

BioMérieux

Abbott

Leica Biosystems

Guardant Health, Inc.

EntroGen, Inc.

Order a free sample PDF of the Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.