The global research department explosive market size is expected to reach USD 8.82 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is anticipated to be driven by increasing defense spending and growing military activities in the coming years. It can be used alone as a base charge for a wide range of detonators or can be mixed with other explosives, oils, or waxes to make military munitions and other products.

RDX are increasingly being utilized in the mining and construction industries. The mining industry requires this high-performance explosive for exploration and rock excavation activities. The significant prevalence of mineral extraction activities in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific is estimated to create scope for market growth during the forecast period. In addition, the market penetration of research department explosive (RDX) in construction sector is also expected to increase significantly over the forecast period, owing to rising infrastructure and rock excavation activities, especially in developing countries.

Pyrotechnics is one of the critical military application segments in the global market. It contributed around 10.6% of the overall demand in 2023, as these highly effective irritant devices eject small loads of irritant submunitions from a single projective. The segment is also driven by the massive growth of the arms & ammunition sector across regions in recent years, which is expected to boost the product demand.

The market participants are adopting various strategic initiatives, such as expanding their product portfolio, new product development, and mergers & acquisitions. Companies spend extensively on R&D activities to develop innovative products to aid defense forces and cater to ever-increasing product demand. For instance, the explosives industry has witnessed rapid expansion due to the rising demand for modern rockets and missiles. This is expected to augment the demand for propellants in the market.

The extensive dependence on firearms has accounted for the usage of gunpowder, research department explosives, and TNT in munitions and, therefore, has driven the industry’s growth. Moreover, research department explosives are increasingly being utilized in dry-hole blasting conditions in mining, quarrying, and other construction applications. Rapidly rising mining activities across the U.S. owing to shell gas advent have further boosted the demand for these explosives.

  • The civilian application is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% in terms of revenue by 2030 with the growing demand for demolition blocks, fireworks, and civil pyrotechnics applications due to the rising supply and demand for various fireworks, such as powder-actuated nail guns, recreational fireworks, and others
  • The military emerged as the fastest-growing application in this industry, with a revenue share of over 70.47% in 2023, due to rapidly increasing defense expenditure across the U.S. RDX cyclonite is widely utilized in numerous military applications, such as bombs, munitions of all calibers, and missile warheads
  • North America is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.3% in revenue by 2030. Capacity addition by airports and railways and the growing population are expected to lead to the construction of more roads and bridges, which will fuel the demand for high-performance explosives
  • Europe holds a significant revenue market share in 2023, as mining is a significant economic activity in Germany and Russia. Germany is one of the major producers of lignite, refined selenium, kaolin, sulfur, potash, refined copper, and crude steel worldwide, with major mining resources in timber, natural gas, nickel, coal, iron ore, and uranium
  • Key RDX manufacturers such as Eurenco, Accurate Energetic Systems, LLC, Austin Powder Co., and Dyno Nobel are backward integrated and involved in the manufacturing of RDX and its raw materials, which helps save time and reduce added transportation expenses

  • Eurenco
  • Chemring Nobel
  • Prva Iskra- Namenska a.d.
  • BAE Systems
  • Nitro Chem S.A.
  • Austin Powder Company
  • EPC Groupe
  • LSB Industries Inc.
  • Ensign Bickford Company
  • Dyno Nobel

