Thyroid Ablation Devices Market Overview: Historical Growth and Future Projections

The global thyroid ablation devices market size is expected to reach USD 318.4 million by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 9.58% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The availability of advanced treatment methods and the increasing prevalence of thyroid cancer is anticipated to augment the overall market growth. Commercialization and ongoing developments for technologically advanced thyroid ablation systems, and proven clinical efficacy are expected to favor the market demand. Ease of treatment as compared to other surgical procedures is anticipated to foster segment growth. The rising awareness about the benefits of thyroid ablation and an increasing number of thyroid cancer patients for surgical cancer treatment is predicted to foster the product demand.

Minimally invasive surgical procedures are gaining popularity over traditional surgeries due to various advantages, such as the need for smaller incisions, reduced pain, faster recovery time, and minimal scarring. In addition, in certain cases, minimally invasive surgery is considered more accurate than traditional surgery. Minimally invasive procedures reduce hospital stays, which helps in saving extra costs associated with the treatment. Thus, increasing preference for minimally invasive procedures is expected to contribute to market growth. Increasing cases of thyroid cancer across the globe is also likely to contribute to market growth. For instance, as per the American Cancer Society, around 43,720 new cases of thyroid cancer were observed in the U.S. This cancer is about 3 times more common in women than men, creating a high product demand among women.

Thyroid Ablation Devices Market Report Highlights

The radiofrequency ablation segment held the largest market share in 2023 owing to the surge in its adoption rate due to its increased efficiency

The devices segment held the largest revenue share in 2023 as these devices significantly decrease intraoperative blood loss and shorten the operational time

The thyroid cancer segment is anticipated to gain the highest market share during the forecast period due to the rising number of thyroid-related cancer cases across the globe

North America led the market in 2023 owing to the high product demand for the treatment of several thyroid diseases

Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the fastest growth rate during the forecast period owing to the increasing adoption of minimally invasive surgeries across several countries in Asia

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

The market players are adopting competitive strategies, such as mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, collaborative agreements, partnerships, product development and government approvals to sustain the competition. For instance, in December 2022, Boston Scientific Corporation acquired a majority stake in Acotec Scientific Holdings Limited. The portfolio of Acotec Scientific Holdings Limited encompasses a wide range of medical products, including RFA technologies, thrombus aspiration catheters.

In July 2023, Baird Medical received approval from China’s NMPA for its Class III microwave ablation disposable needle for the treatment of thyroid nodules.

In August 2023, STARmed Co., Ltd announced the launch of its subsidiary named STARmed America across the U.S.

