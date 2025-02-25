Acromegaly Treatment Market 2030: Understanding Drug Class Dynamics

Acromegaly Treatment Market Growth & Trends

The global acromegaly treatment market size is estimated to reach USD 2.37 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.4% from 2025 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing incidence of the acromegaly disease is expected to drive the growth. For instance, the disease prevalence increased fourfold in 2015 from its previous year 2014, according to a report by the Endocrine Society. Moreover, growing investment in clinical trials by various pharmaceutical companies to develop new molecules is another factor propelling the market growth.

Furthermore, strong pipeline of drugs is anticipated to create growth opportunities in the forthcoming years. For instance, Mycapssa by Chiasma Inc. received approval in Europe in 2016. In 2018, Antisense Therapeutics launched their new formulation ALT1103 in U.S. ISIS 766720 by Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc., a growth hormone receptor antagonist is currently under phase II clinical trial and is expected to be finished by December 2019.

Acromegaly Treatment Market Size by Drug Class, 2020 - 2030 (USD Billion)

The strong pipeline of drugs for somatostatin analogs is expected to propel growth of the acromegaly treatment market in near future. For instance, in 2018 around 30 clinical trials were being conducted in North America and many are waiting for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval.

Acromegaly Treatment Market Report Highlights

  • By drug class, the somatostatin analogues (SSAs) segment captured the largest market share of 65.0% in 2024, owing to their effectiveness in controlling growth hormone levels and managing symptoms.
  • On the besis of distribution channel, the hospital pharmacies segment garnered the largest share of 49.8% in 2024, attributed to their critical role in providing immediate and specialized care.
  • North America recorded the largest revenue share of 38.7% in 2024, due to the region’s advanced healthcare infrastructure, high awareness levels, and access to cutting-edge treatments.

Acromegaly Treatment Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global acromegaly treatment market on the basis of drug class, distribution channel, and region:

Acromegaly Treatment Drug Class Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

  • Somatostatin Analogues (SSAs)
  • Growth Hormone Receptor Antagonists (GHRAs)
  • Dopamine Agonists
  • Others

Acromegaly Treatment Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

  • Hospital Pharmacies
  • Retail Pharmacies
  • Others

Acromegaly Treatment Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

  • North America
    • U.S.
    • Canada
    • Mexico
  • Europe
    • UK
    • Germany
    • France
    • Italy
    • Spain
    • Denmark
    • Norway
    • Sweden
  • Asia Pacific
    • Japan
    • China
    • India
    • South Korea
    • Australia
    • Thailand
  • Latin America
    • Brazil
    • Argentina
  • Middle East and Africa
    • South Africa
    • Saudi Arabia
    • UAE
    • Kuwait

