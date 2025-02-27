Automotive NVH Materials Market 2030: Damping Solutions for a Quieter Ride

Automotive NVH Materials Market Growth & Trends

The global automotive noise, vibration & harshness (NVH) materials market size is expected to reach USD 15.16 billion by 2030, registering at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Globally increasing automobile production has been a major factor driving market growth. The use of noise & vibration-absorbing and damping products in automobiles helps improve the overall ride quality, comfort, performance, and safety of the vehicle.

The growth in population and urbanization have resulted in increased demand for passenger cars and commercial vehicles thereby increasing the pressure on the automotive sector worldwide. The increasing demand for comfort and NVH reduction in vehicles are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Growing awareness regarding the advantages of NVH reduction and acoustic management in vehicles has also led to the increased utilization of NVH materials in automobiles. In addition, the shifting consumer preferences towards comfort, and ride experience in passenger cars is expected to propel the demand for the product over the coming years.

Foam laminates were the largest product category in 2022 and are expected to maintain a relatively high growth rate over the forecast period. The molded foam product category is expected to witness relatively low growth of 4.4% over the coming years, owing to its limited application scope in vehicles.

NVH materials in HCVs are expected to observe the fastest growth over the next coming years at an estimated CAGR of over 7.2% from 2023 to 2030. The increasing use of heavy-duty trucks in the logistics & transportation industry, for the transportation of heavy commodities over medium and long distances, propels the demand for HCVs. In addition, the presence of stringent regulations concerning vehicle safety, in terms of vehicle weight and safety standards, is expected to boost the demand for lightweight products in HCVs over the forecast period.

Automotive NVH Materials Market Report Highlights

The global automotive NVH materials revenue surpassed USD 9.84 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6 % from 2023 to 2030

Foam laminates emerged as the largest product segment in 2022 and are estimated to generate revenue of over USD 6.87 billion by 2030. The increasing use of foam laminates for floor and door insulation in various products of the automotive industry such as passenger and commercial vehicles is anticipated to be a key driving factor for the growth of this segment

The global demand in absorption was USD 5.93 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to witness high growth over the forecast period. Automotive noise and vibration reduction materials are used to absorb the internal and external sounds to make the car ride quiet and comfortable. The absorption of noises from internal factors primarily engine sounds and vibrations is crucial to improve overall ride quality. Car manufacturers largely use foam laminates, foam sheets, and molded foams, in the car floor, doors, overhead, and windows that help absorb the internal sounds of the vehicles

Asia Pacific was the largest regional market in 2022. The presence of large number of companies in the region, along with low production costs and easy availability of raw materials, can be regarded as the major factor driving this trend in the industry. Moreover, the growth of the automotive industry in the region is also expected to drive the future growth of the regional market considerably over the coming years. Asia Pacific is the fastest-emerging market for automotive NVH materials, globally, projected to witness growth to the tune of nearly 6.7% during the forecast period

Automotive NVH Materials Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global automotive noise, vibration & harshness materials market based on product, application, end-use, and region:

Automotive NVH Materials Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Molded Rubber

Metal Laminates

Foam Laminates

Film Laminates

Molded Foam

Engineering resins

Automotive NVH Materials Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Absorption

Damping

Automotive NVH Materials End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Cars

LCVs

HCVs

Automotive NVH Materials Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S.

Europe Germany U.K

Asia Pacific China India Japan

Central & South America Brazil

Rest of the World

