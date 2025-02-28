Contact Lens Solution Market Gains Momentum from Increased Awareness of Eye Health

The global contact lens solution market size is expected to reach USD 4.48 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 3.1% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing number of cosmetic lens wearers and a rise in the participation of outdoor sporting and recreational activities are some of the key factors projected to drive the growth. These Solution are used for disinfecting, cleaning, and wetting the contact lenses. They are also used for storing the contacts when not being used. This factor is anticipated to further fuel the demand for the solution.

A variety of contact lens Solution are available, which are customized based on the type of material used in contact lenses. The Solution are also made available in varied volume categories for the enhanced convenience of the users, including occasional and daily wearers. Contact lens solution can be purchased directly from the practitioners, e-commerce sites, and through the retail network. The Solution available in the market are either multipurpose, which contain preservatives or hydrogen peroxide-based, which are used as enzymatic and daily cleaners.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Global Contact Lens Solution Market

In the type segment, the hydrogen peroxide-based segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. By volume, the 480ml segment is expected to hold to continue holding the largest market share over the forecast period. On the basis of material, the demand for Solution used in silicone hydrogel is expected to register the highest market share. This is due to an increase in R&D activities to enhance the capabilities of soft lenses used for manufacturing contact lenses. Factors, such as increasing concerns regarding infections and dryness in eyes is anticipated to drive the demand for contact lens Solution.

Contact Lens Solution Market Report Highlights

Market players focus on launching multi-purpose Solution for various coating technologies such as HydraPEG.

An increasing number of clinical trials for the approval of contact lens Solution for multiple uses is a key trend observed in the market.

In 2023, The multi-purpose contact lens solutions segment led the global industry and accounted for a revenue share of 68.5%.

Asia Pacific is expected to register fastest growth over the forecast period, owing to the large-scale adoption of contact lens.

Key Contact Lens Solution Company Insights

Some of the key companies in the contact lens solution market include Alcon, Bausch + Lomb, Allergan (AbbVie), Ciba Vision (Alcon), CooperVision and others. To address the growing competition in the market, the key market participants have adopted strategies such as enhanced research & development activities, focus on innovation, new product launches, social impact initiatives, and partnerships & collaborations.

Alcon Vision, one of the prominent organizations in the ophthalmic products and solutions market offers a range of products such as contact lenses, eye care products, cataract treatment for patients and more. For eye-care professionals, the company offers a wide collection of products and services such as cataract surgery equipment, refractive technology, professional resources and others. The contact lens solutions portfolio of the company includes OPTI-FREE Puremoist, OPTI-FREE Replenish, OPTI-FREE Replenish Rewetting Drops, OPTI-FREE Puremoist Rewetting Drops, CLEAR CARE, CLEAR CARE PLUS, and CLEAR CARE RINSE & Go Solution.

Bausch + Lomb, a significant market participant in the eye health products market offers a variety of products including contact lenses, lens care, pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter eye care, supplements, diagnostic products, surgical products, optical accessories, safety & industrial care, and eyewear cleaning products. The contact lens solutions offered by the company include BioTrue, Renu Fresh Multi Purpose, and others.

List of Key Players in the Contact Lens Solution Market

Alcon

Bausch + Lomb.

Allergan (AbbVie.)

Ciba Vision (Alcon)

CLB VISION (EYE WOOT Sdn Bhd)

The Cooper Companies, Inc.

FreshKon (Oculus Private Limited)

INTEROJO

Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.

Menicon Co., Ltd.

Order a free sample PDF of the Contact Lens Solution Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.