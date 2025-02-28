Europe Hyaluronic Acid-based Dermal Fillers Market 2030: How Medical Tourism is Shaping Demand

Europe Hyaluronic Acid-based Dermal Fillers Market Growth & Trends

The Europe hyaluronic acid-based dermal fillers market size is expected to reach USD 2.13 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.1% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Rapidly aging population, large number of cosmetic surgeries performed, and technological advancements are among key factors driving the market. Growing demand to enhance one’s aesthetic appeal is resulting in high number of cosmetic surgeries being performed. This can also be attributed to the availability of noninvasive surgical alternatives and rising awareness among consumers. According to the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS), in 2017, hyaluronic acid-based dermal filler procedures were among the three most preferred noninvasive aesthetic surgeries.

Minimal adverse effects, lesser pain, shorter recovery time, and fewer postsurgical complications are some of the factors driving preference for minimally invasive surgeries. The European market is dominated by well-known brands such as Juvederm, Restylane, and Belotero. In addition, France has several native brands with different patented technologies, thereby contributing to regional market growth. Stylage, Cytosial, Hyaluronica, and Surface Volume are some of the local brands available in the market.

Increasing demand for aesthetic procedures majorly in Italy and Spain is creating a great opportunity for market expansion. According to the ISAPS, about 952,830 aesthetic surgeries were performed in 2016, of which 650,995 were noninvasive procedures such as Botox and dermal fillers.

Various strategic initiatives such as product launch, approvals, and mergers and acquisitions propel the market. For instance, in January 2017, Allergan plc launched Juvederm VOLITE, a new hyaluronic acid dermal filler with its unique patented VYCROSS technology, which lasts for up to nine months. In another instance, in September 2018, Allergan acquired Bonti, Inc. to expand its product portfolio with Bonti’s pipeline products such as (BoNT/E) botulinum neurotoxin serotype E in phase II, EB-001T (therapeutic), and EB-001A (aesthetic).

Europe Hyaluronic Acid-based Dermal Fillers Market Report Highlights

Increase in per capita income in countries such as Germany, Italy, France, and Spain is a key factor driving the adoption of dermal fillers. Rapid advancements in dermal filler technology have resulted in better results in lesser time and at lower costs

In 2022, single-phase products dominated the market owing to technological advancements, wide range of applications, and rise in applications of implantable devices

By application, the wrinkle removal segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. Hyaluronic acid dermal fillers are gaining popularity in varied antiaging treatments as they help save time. A general hyaluronic acid anti-wrinkle treatment procedure takes less than an hour and the average cost is approximately USD 600

In 2022, Germany dominated the market and accounted for the largest share of 25.1% due to the rising aesthetic consciousness, quick improvements, and reduced process times.

Europe Hyaluronic Acid-based Dermal Fillers Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the Europe hyaluronic acid-based dermal fillers market on the basis of product, application, and country:

Europe Hyaluronic Acid-based Dermal Fillers Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Single-phase Products

Duplex Products

Europe Hyaluronic Acid-based Dermal Fillers Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Wrinkle Removal

Lip Augmentation

Rhinoplasty

Others

Europe Hyaluronic Acid-based Dermal Fillers Country Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

UK

France

Germany

Italy

Spain

Denmark

Sweden

Norway

