Her-Age: Redefining Online Luxury Fashion with Vintage Curation, Exclusive Collaborations, and Next-Gen Certification of Authenticity

Milano, MI, 2025-03-08 — /EPR Network/ — Her-Age, the fast-growing online marketplace for buying and selling luxury fashion, is making waves in the digital fashion world by bringing vintage luxury to the forefront of the online shopping experience. With a curated selection of pre-owned treasures and exclusive new partnerships, Her-Age empowers lovers of pre-owned fashion to explore a trusted marketplace with white-glove service. Her-Age is not just a destination for unique fashion pieces; it’s also a trailblazer in providing secure shopping solutions for the luxury resale market.

A Curated Collection Featuring A.N.G.E.L.O. and New Partnerships

Known for sourcing rare, one-of-a-kind items, Her-Age now collaborates with A.N.G.E.L.O., Italy’s pioneer in vintage fashion. Shoppers can explore this exclusive, expertly curated collection online, featuring hand-selected items from Angelo Caroli. This partnership allows Her-Age to offer a special selection that exemplifies A.N.G.E.L.O. ‘s commitment to offer pieces with rich history, now available to a global audience on her-age.com.

Additionally, Her-Age will soon expand its offerings through an upcoming collaboration with a renowned high-end jewelry store, CACCIARI SALVATI, set to launch by the end of November 2024. This partnership introduces a new level of luxury and exclusivity to the Her-Age marketplace, providing shoppers with access to extraordinary, finely crafted jewelry pieces that are as timeless as they are unique.

Authenticity and Trust with Vaultik Certificates

To further elevate trust and transparency, Her-Age is thrilled to announce its partnership with VAULTIK, a provider in digital authentication. Since its launch, Her-Age has offered authentication certificates in non-fungible token (NFT) form for selected items. Beginning in December 2024, every purchase will have the option to include a seamlessly integrated digital certificate through the Vaultik mobile application, providing buyers an extra layer of assurance.

This certificate, accessible at the touch of a button, confirms authenticity and empowers Her-Age customers to securely track and verify their treasured pieces. Vaultik’s pioneering technology is designed to bring peace of mind to luxury resale, marking a new chapter in Her-Age’s commitment to quality and customer confidence.

Her-Age: A Distinctive Online Choice for Today’s “Pre-loved” Connoisseur

Her-Age is a marketplace with a vibrant community where sellers list premium items with ease, and buyers explore a world of resale luxury that combines rarity and quality of vintage heritage.

Her-Age’s dedication to transparency, collaboration, and innovation redefines what a luxury resale platform can be. Whether shopping the exclusive A.N.G.E.L.O. collection, discovering new jewelry partnerships, or benefiting from Vaultik’s seamless certification, Her-Age offers a unique experience that empowers pre-loved enthusiasts to connect with stories as rich as the designs they wear.

For more information or to explore the latest arrivals, visit https://her-age.com/