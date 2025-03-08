Connect Derby Celebrates Its Tenth Anniversary

Connect Derby, the city’s leading managed workspace provider, is celebrating ten years of inspiring creativity and growth in the city.

Derby, UK, 2025-03-08 — /EPR Network/ — Derby City Council’s pioneering managed workspace initiative was launched in 2014 to support businesses in the region, following the success of its flagship building at Friar Gate Studios, which was launched in 2006 to serve Derby’s creative industries.

The three-storey new build at Sadler Bridge Studios opened its doors in 2014. Kings Chambers reopened in June 2014, followed by Riverside Chambers in September 2014 and the historic Shot Tower in March 2015, all following multi-million pound refurbishment programmes.

The iconic former Rolls-Royce building Marble Hall on Nightingale Road in Osmaston joined the Connect Derby portfolio in 2016, following a £4m refurbishment and was officially opened later that year by HRH The Duke of Gloucester KG GCVO.

This was followed by the £12.8m iHub innovation centre on Infinity Park in September 2016, which went on to be named best commercial project at the RICS awards 2017 East Midlands.

Over the past decade, Connect Derby has been home to some of the region’s biggest business success stories, many of whom has outgrown its facilities and set up new bases across the city.

It has continued to evolve to meet the changing needs of businesses, with the introduction of new and flexible ways of working, including conventional offices, studios, hot-desking facilities, and virtual tenancies.

A range of flexible working packages have been introduced to give businesses the flexibility to choose how and where they work. These include hybrid offices, furnished offices and pay as you go options.

This has enabled new and existing tenants to tailor their workspace to meet their specific needs and attracted large numbers of businesses back into the city centre.

Speaking about the success of Connect Derby, Cllr Kathy Kozlowski, Cabinet Member for Governance and Finance said:

“I would like to congratulate the Connect Derby team on this key milestone. They have helped a wide range of businesses grow and succeed. By offering flexible and affordable workspaces, Connect Derby supports both new and established businesses to stay resilient and adapt to change.

“We’re very proud of the impact Connect Derby has had – not just in driving growth, but in building a lively, connected business community in the heart of Derby.”

Sonia Kang, operations manager at Connect Derby added:

“Ten years on and Connect Derby continues to provide exactly the kind of diverse, high quality, workspace that is in high demand in Derby.

“One of the reasons for Connect Derby’s success is its ability to attract businesses from a diverse range of sectors – from professional services to IT, digital and creative industries. This mix of industries fosters a dynamic environment where ideas can flourish, and partnerships can thrive.

“Connect Derby remains a hub of innovation, and we will continue to innovate as we help businesses face the new challenges presented by the evolving nature of the world of work.”

Connect Derby provides micro businesses, entrepreneurs and SMEs with the high specification working environment, IT infrastructure and business support they need to grow. Tenants enjoy superfast broadband, meeting rooms equipped with AV equipment, and 24/7 access.

Hot-desking services, furnished offices and virtual office services are also available.

Details of available offices can be found at www.connectderby.co.uk. For further information, contact Sonia Kang on 01332 742700 or email lettings@connectderby.co.uk.