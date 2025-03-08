Future Electronics Launches New Emotional Intelligence Curriculum for Employees

Montreal, Canada, 2025-03-08 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leader in electronic component distribution, is pleased to announce the launch of its newest Curriculum of the Month, focusing on Emotional Intelligence. This initiative, available through the company’s iLearn platform, is a testament to Future Electronics’ dedication to fostering personal and professional growth among its employees.

The iLearn platform is Future Electronics’ comprehensive online learning system designed to facilitate self-directed education and skill-building. With the latest curriculum, employees are encouraged to explore various aspects of Emotional Intelligence through a series of tutorials and expert-led content. The program allows employees to engage at their own pace, or follow a structured weekly tutorial plan.

The Emotional Intelligence curriculum features a wide range of resources, including influential talks such as The Power of Vulnerability by Brené Brown, practical guides like How to Test Your Emotional Maturity, and insights from renowned experts, including Daniel Pink’s The Power of Regret and Travis Bradberry’s The Power of Emotional Intelligence. These curated materials provide Future Electronics employees with tools to develop emotional resilience, manage workplace challenges, and build stronger interpersonal relationships.

Future Electronics’ Curriculum of the Month is part of the company’s continuous effort to support lifelong learning and development. To learn more about Future Electronics’ employee initiatives or explore career opportunities, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

About Future Electronics:

Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics’ award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 159 offices across 44 countries with over 5,000 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company’s outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide. In 2024, Future became a WT Microelectronics company, now dual-headquartered in both Montreal, Canada and Taipei City, Taiwan.

Future Electronics’ mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media Contact

Jamie Singerman

Corporate Vice President Worldwide

Future Electronics

www.FutureElectronics.com

514-694-7710

Fax: 514-693-6051

Jamie.Singerman@FutureElectronics.com

###