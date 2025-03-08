Christmas Trees to arrive, bringing the grand opening of the 31st annual Winter Wonderland one step closer

CLEARWATER FL, USA, 2025-03-08 — /EPR Network/ — In preparation for Winter Wonderland’s Grand Opening, nearly 100 Christmas trees will arrive to downtown Clearwater’s Osceola Courtyard on Friday the 22nd of November. Once planted, the trees will be strung with thousands of lights. Volunteers will work over the weekend to complete this key element of Winter Wonderland.

“Though Christmas trees have been part of the celebration of Christmas since the 1500’s, it wasn’t until the mid-1800’s that Christmas trees became popular in America,” said Lisa Mansell from the Public Affairs department of the Church of Scientology, which sponsors Winter Wonderland. “The Clearwater Community Volunteers have always prided themselves on the use of real trees to create the feeling of being in an Alpine Village – even in Florida.”

The crowning glory of Winter Wonderland is the pine tree that – at more than 20 feet – towers above the other lighted trees.

“The big tree alone will be decorated with approximately 4,000 lights,” said Mansell.

In addition to the Christmas trees, visitors to Winter Wonderland can enjoy visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus, snow, entertainment, a petting zoo, pony rides, bounce houses, train rides, a kiddie carousel and a playground. This year, a princess carriage has been added for family photos.

Winter Wonderland will open Sunday, December 1st. Guests can visit from 6:00pm to 9:00pm Wednesday to Sunday – with a special closing night ceremony on Monday, December 23rd.

Winter Wonderland also serves as a food and toy drive for needy children and families. Visitors are asked to bring an unwrapped toy or non-perishable food item and put it in Santa’s sleigh. All of the donations will be given to the Pinellas Sheriff’s Police Athletic League to help families over the holidays.

For more information about Winter Wonderland or the Clearwater Community Volunteers, please visit www.clearwatercommunityvolunteers.org.

About the Clearwater Community Volunteers:

The Clearwater Community Volunteers was established in 1994 by parishioners of the Church of Scientology who wanted to put on events and help children and families in need within our community. CCV has since expanded over the years to welcome volunteers from all over Tampa Bay, and from all faiths, who share their purpose.