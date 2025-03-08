CD Bioparticles Launches Endotoxin Free Gold Nanoparticles for Biomedical Research and Bioassay Development

New York, USA, 2025-03-08 — /EPR Network/ — With years of experience in the pharmaceutical and life science sectors, CD Bioparticles announces the availability of its new Endotoxin Free Gold Nanoparticles for biomedical research and bioassay development. These nanoparticles offer exceptional biocompatibility and can meet the stringent requirements of researchers and developers working in a variety of fields, including drug delivery, imaging, sensing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutics.

Endotoxin-free gold nanoparticles are specially engineered gold particles with extremely low levels of endotoxin, a toxic substance produced by certain types of bacteria, the presence of which can interfere with experimental results or damage cells or tissues. These nanoparticles are typically coated with citrate to minimize their interaction with biological systems and increase their biocompatibility. Endotoxin-free gold nanoparticles are widely used in biomedical research and bioassay development.

Committed to providing innovative and high-performance biomaterials, CD Bioparticles offers endotoxin-free gold nanoparticles for research applications requiring minimal levels of contamination, such as cytotoxicity studies, immunological studies and sterility testing. The endotoxin content of all batches has been verified by Limulus amebocyte lysate (LAL) testing. These nanoparticles offer exceptional purity and minimal endotoxin contamination to ensure reliable and reproducible results and are suitable for applications such as drug delivery, imaging, and biosensing.

Endotoxin-free gold nanoparticles from CD Bioparticles are available in a range of sizes from 5 nm to 400 nm. These particles exhibit strong light scattering and absorption in the visible and near-infrared regions, making them ideal for various applications. Their renewable nature, excellent thermal, mechanical, and chemical stability, and low toxicity ensure their versatility and safety. Moreover, the surface chemistry of these nanoparticles can be easily modified with biomolecules like antibodies, aptamers, or peptides, enabling precise targeting of specific cells, tissues, or biomolecules.

CD Bioparticles offers a range of functional group/ligand endotoxin free gold nanoparticles to meet diverse research and diagnostic needs, including citric acid-stabilized endotoxin free gold nanoparticles and tannic acid-stabilized endotoxin free gold nanoparticles. For example, the DiagNano™ Gold Nanoparticles, Endotoxin Free, 100 nm (Cat. No.BG-100-EF) are citric acid-stabilized gold nanoparticles, with a maximum absorbance of 572 nm, supplied in 0.1 mM phosphate-buffered saline. These nanoparticles boast a purity of over 99.0% and are free of extraneous reactants. With endotoxin levels below 0.5 EU/mL, they are ideal for cellular studies and exhibit exceptional protein binding efficiency. To ensure optimal sterility, the nanoparticles are packaged in dust-free containers, maintaining the highest level of cleanliness.

CD Bioparticles is dedicated to supporting researchers and scientists with their material needs by providing innovative products and exceptional services. These biocompatible nanoparticles offer researchers a powerful tool for advancing their work in a variety of fields. For more information about Endotoxin Free Gold Nanoparticles and other products, please visit https://www.cd-bioparticles.com/product/endotoxin-free-gold-nanoparticles-356.html.

About CD Bioparticles

CD Bioparticles is a leading manufacturer and supplier of various nanoparticles, microparticles, and coatings for R&D as well as commercialization across different application areas, including in vitro diagnostics, biochemistry, cellular analysis, cell separation, and immunoassay. The company also offers various custom services, including chemical surface-functionalization, fluorescent modification, antibody immobilization, as well as nucleic acid and oligo conjugation to meet client specifications.