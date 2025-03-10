Clinical Trial Biorepository & Archiving Solutions Market Regulations: Navigating Compliance Standards

The global clinical trial biorepository & archiving solutions market size is expected to reach USD 7.01 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.18% from 2025 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. This is mainly due to the increasing importance of biological sample management in clinical trials and the desire to streamline data collection and reporting. In addition, the expansion of precision, personalized, and genomic medicine, increased R&D spending and efforts to make data gathering & reporting easier by employing software like the Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) to manage laboratory samples are all key factors driving the industry growth.

Multiple regulatory agencies advise and develop best practices in biorepository operations. The International Society for Biological and Environmental Repositories has strengthened its position in the standardization of bio-storage procedures on a global level. The College of American Pathologists established the first biorepository accreditation scheme that adheres to stringent regulations to standardize biorepository practices. Biorepository standards for competence, impartiality, and consistent operation for bio storage have been issued by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO-20387).

The U.S. FDA has established Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP), Good Laboratory Practice (GLP), GDP, and Good Tissue Practice (GTP), which contain the elements associated with the packing and storage of drug products. In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic has created several growth opportunities for local companies. To enhance their foothold in the industry, key companies are adopting various plans and policies to gain a more significant revenue share in the global market. The important step key players can incorporate partnering with relevant third-party vendors. It can be achieved through proper communication and adjustments in the frequency and volume of clinical trial biorepository and archiving solutions.

Clinical Trial Biorepository & Archiving Solutions Market Report Highlights

In 2024, the biorepository services segment dominated the market, accounting for a revenue share of 66.91%. The segment growth can be attributed to the rise in R&D of advanced therapies, such as regenerative medicine, personalized medicine, and cancer genomic studies, which require effective storage, distribution, and processing solutions.

On the basis of the product segment, the market is segmented into preclinical products and clinical products. In 2024, the clinical products segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 63.40% in the clinical trial biorepository & archiving solutions market.

On the basis of phase segment, the market is segmented to preclinical, phase I, phase II, phase III, and phase IV. The preclinical segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 36.60% in 2024. The segment growth can be growing emphasis on data integrity & transparency.

North America clinical trial biorepository & archiving solutions market accounted for the largest share of 47.99% in 2024. The increase in the number of clinical trials and several market players in the region aiming to expand their existing services are further contributing to the growth of clinical trial biorepository & archiving solutions.

List of Key Players in Clinical Trial Biorepository & Archiving Solutions Market

Medpace

American Type Culture Collection (ATCC)

Cell&Co BioServices (Cryoport)

Brooks Life Sciences (Azenta, Inc.)

Patheon (Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.)

Precision Medicine Group, LLC.

Labcorp Drug Development

Q2 Solutions

LabConnect

Charles River Laboratories

