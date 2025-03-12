Wet Shave Market 2030: Insights into Consumer Behavior

Wet Shave Market Growth & Trends

The global wet shave market size is estimated to reach USD 33.38 billion by 2030, registering to grow at a CAGR of 9.7% from 2025 to 2030 according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Growing awareness regarding personal grooming and increasing spending on personal care products are some of the major factors that are projected to augment the growth of the market. Moreover, the introduction of several innovative wet shave products, as well as rising number of people becoming a part of the corporate culture, are the factors contributing toward the market growth.

Several manufacturers are adopting strategies such as new product developments and mergers & acquisitions to increase their market penetration as well as gain a competitive advantage. For instance, in May 2019, Edgewell Personal Care Company announced its plans to acquire Harry’s, Inc., a U.S.-based manufacturer of wet shave products. Moreover, awareness campaigns undertaken by manufacturers through social media, advertisements, and YouTube channels are likely to augment the demand for wet shaving products.

Razor cartridges dominated the market with the largest revenue share of 24.5% in 2024. Razor cartridge is the detachable part used in cartridge razors. Different types of razor cartridges having lubricating strips that contain menthol, coconut oil, or herbal oil extracts have been introduced to offer smooth shaving experience. The non-disposable razors segment is expected to grow at an estimated CAGR over the forecast period. Non-disposable razors or reusable razors include safety razors, straight razors, and cartridge razors.

In terms of distribution channel, the market has been segmented into hypermarkets, supermarkets, independent retailers, and others. Independent retailer is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. E-commerce also plays an important role in the distribution of wet shave products. Wet shave products are sold through several e-commerce websites, manufacturer operated online portals, and online portals operated by numerous retailers.

Increasing investments by major retail companies, especially in emerging countries, are expected to open new opportunities for wet shave manufacturers to distribute and sell their products. In November 2018, Gillette introduced the Gillette SkinGuard Sensitive razor, a clinically proven razor designed especially for men having sensitive skin. In January 2018, Schick, a brand by Edgewell Personal Care Company, launched Schick Intuition f.a.b., a razor with five bi-directional blades specially designed for women.

