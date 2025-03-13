Bipolar Forceps Market 2030: The Shift Towards Reusable Instruments

Bipolar Forceps Market Growth & Trends

The global bipolar forceps market size is estimated to reach USD 1.30 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.2% from 2025 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Rising prevalence of chronic conditions, an increasing number of minimally invasive procedures, and the high volume of product launches are the factors augmenting the market. For instance, in November 2016, HOYA Group PENTAX Medical launched the bipolar hot hemostasis forceps – HemoStat WideCup at the JDDW 2016 Congress, Japan. The new device allows for easy bleeding control during endoscopic procedures. Such procedures have gained global interest, as they offer substantial clinical and financial benefits, resulting in reduced procedural complexities, early recovery, and costs.

The usage of bipolar forceps is expected to soar over the forecast period due to the increasing number of neurology and plastic surgeries. According to the American Association of Neurological Surgeons, 2017, an estimated 22.6 million patients suffer from neurological conditions, of which 13.8 million require surgery per year, globally. According to the Global Nursing and Healthcare Conference, 2016, approximately 234.0 million surgical procedures are performed globally. As per the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, around 17.5 million minimally invasive surgical procedures were performed in 2017, indicating a 2% rise from the previous year.

Bipolar Forceps Market Report Highlights

North America accounted for the largest share in 2024, owing to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases in the geriatric population and high disposable income

By type, the disposable segment held the largest revenue share of 57.4% in 2024, owing to factors such as decreased infection risk and low maintenance cost

By application, the gynecology segment is expected to register the significant CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the increasing preference of minimally invasive gynecologic surgeries resulting in shorter hospital stays

By end-use, the hospital segment accounted for the largest market share in 2024, as the hospital settings are equipped with technologically advanced devices for conducting minimally invasive surgeries.

Bipolar Forceps Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global bipolar forceps market based on type, application, end-use, and region:

Bipolar Forceps Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Disposable

Reusable

Bipolar Forceps Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Gynecology

General Surgery

Neurosurgery

Plastic Surgery

Others

Bipolar Forceps End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Bipolar Forceps Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain Norway Denmark Sweden

Asia Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Thailand

Latin America Brazil Argentina

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Kuwait



