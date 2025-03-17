Road Haulage Market Collaborations Boosting Service Offerings and Capabilities

The global road haulage market size is anticipated to reach USD 5,374.59 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2025 to 2030. The increasing demand for preserved commodities, fresh food, and perishable goods, coupled with the flourishing e-commerce industry, has triggered the demand for road haulage services. These factors are anticipated to drive the market in the coming years.

The steady expansion of the automotive and transportation industries over the years has also spurred the demand for road haulage services in recent years. Rising population and shift in residential preferences are also key factors that are expected to fuel market growth. Numerous technological advancements such as vehicle-to-vehicle communication, integrated supply chain, remote diagnostics, and autonomous driving are optimizing road transportation and increasing cargo throughput.

Additionally, the availability of several online support services such as GPS tracking and google maps are expected to augment the adoption of road haulage services. The rising demand for food commodities, local deliveries, agricultural goods, and wholesale product deliveries are anticipated to provide significant growth opportunities for the players present in the market.

Professional road haulage services are cost-efficient, easy to track, involve low idle period, offer doorstep deliveries and highly safe cargoes, and are capable of using different routes. Such benefits are encouraging the adoption of these services in manufacturing, petroleum, and infrastructure arenas. Furthermore, steadily expanding global and cross-border trade are spurring market growth. Reduction in vehicle and fuel taxes in certain countries are further boosting the adoption of road transportation.

Order a free sample PDF of the Road Haulage Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

The market is highly fragmented and characterized by high competition with the presence of established local and regional players. Companies are focusing on offering the most cost-effective, flexible, and efficient services to customers. Companies are also focusing on partnerships and mergers, with medium-sized operators to strengthen their market presence. Key players operating in the market are focusing on enhancing their global logistics networks. Numerous companies are undergoing mergers and acquisitions with third-party logistics services to provide more value-added services to customers. For instance, in May 2018, Alibaba group invested USD 1.38 billion in ZTO express to strengthen its transportation and logistics network and ensure quick parcel deliveries in China.

However, the escalation of fuel prices and fuel levies in certain economies are hindering the market growth. Moreover, a massive shortage of Heavy Goods Vehicle (HGV) drivers is reducing productivity and causing delays in the transportation of goods. These factors are further expected to challenge the growth prospects of the market.

Road Haulage Market Report Highlights

The domestic road haulage segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 61.1% in the global market in 2024.

The international road haulage segment is expected to advance at the fastest CAGR from 2025 to 2030.

The heavy commercial vehicles segment accounted for a dominant revenue share in the global market in 2024.

The light commercial vehicles segment is anticipated to advance at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

The food & beverage segment accounted for a leading revenue share in the global market in 2024 and is further expected to maintain its position in the coming years.

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest revenue share of 47.0% in the global road haulage market in 2024, on account of economic expansion, evolving supply chain requirements, and large-scale infrastructural developments in the region.

List Of Key Players in the Road Haulage Market

CONCOR

AM Cargo

Gosselin

Kindersley Transport Ltd.

LKW WALTER

Manitoulin Transport Inc.

Monarch Transport

SLH Transport, LLC

UK Haulier

Woodside Logistics Group

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Global Road Haulage Market