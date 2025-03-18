SJCAM Launches the All-New RD10 Motorcycle Dash Cam

GUANGDONG, China, 2025-03-18 — /EPR Network/ — SJCAM, a global leader in action cameras and accessories, is proud to announce the launch of its latest innovation: the RD10 Motorcycle Dash Cam. Designed with riders in mind, the RD10 combines cutting-edge technology with rugged durability to provide superior video recording for motorcyclists in any condition.

With safety being a top priority for riders everywhere, the RD10 is engineered to capture every moment of your ride in crystal-clear 1080p HD resolution, ensuring you never miss important footage. Whether you’re navigating city streets or exploring remote highways, the RD10’s wide-angle lens provides an extensive view of the road ahead, while its weather-resistant build guarantees reliable performance in all weather conditions.

Key Features of the RD10 Motorcycle Dash Cam:

High-Definition 1080p Video : Record every detail of your ride with stunning HD quality.

: Record every detail of your ride with stunning HD quality. Wide-Angle Lens : Capture a broader view of the road, helping you see surrounding vehicles and potential hazards.

: Capture a broader view of the road, helping you see surrounding vehicles and potential hazards. Weather-Resistant Design : Built to withstand rain, wind, and extreme temperatures, making it perfect for all riding conditions.

: Built to withstand rain, wind, and extreme temperatures, making it perfect for all riding conditions. Easy Installation : Mount it securely on your motorcycle with minimal effort, so you can focus on the ride.

: Mount it securely on your motorcycle with minimal effort, so you can focus on the ride. Loop Recording : Automatically overwrite the oldest footage to ensure continuous recording.

: Automatically overwrite the oldest footage to ensure continuous recording. Compact & Lightweight: Designed for a sleek, unobtrusive fit that complements any motorcycle style.

Whether you’re a daily commuter, an adventurer, or a long-distance traveler, the RD10 Motorcycle Dash Cam is the perfect companion for your rides. With its reliable recording capabilities, you can rest assured that your ride is always documented, giving you peace of mind and evidence in case of an accident or incident.

About SJCAM

SJCAM is a leading brand in action cameras and accessories, known for delivering high-performance products that cater to the needs of adventure enthusiasts, sports lovers, and everyday consumers. Combining innovation, quality, and affordability, SJCAM continues to redefine the way people capture and experience the world around them.

