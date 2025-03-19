Applied Systems Partners with RPost’s RMail AI™ to Enhance Email Security for Insurance Professionals

Los Angeles, CA, 2025-03-19 — /EPR Network/ — Applied Systems, a global leader in insurance software, has integrated RMail AI™ into its Applied TAM and Benefits Designer platforms to provide seamless email encryption and enhanced security for the insurance industry.

RMail AI™ automates HIPAA-compliant encryption for benefits email, offers “in-the-moment-of-sending” compliance, and ensures security through RPost’s Registered Email™ messages. These features safeguard sensitive communications and provide timestamped proof of delivery, protecting against E&O risks and ensuring email privacy compliance.

RMail AI Enhancements in Applied Systems Platforms:

Dynamic Email Encryption: Automatically adjusts to the required security level.

Registered Email™ Proof: Tracks timestamped delivery and message opening.

Tracks timestamped delivery and message opening. Email Impostor Protection: Alerts users to lookalike domains.

Prevents misaddressed emails.

Prevents misaddressed emails. Secure Large File Sharing: Enables sending files up to 1GB with automated password management.

E-Signatures: Streamlines document signing for recipients.

“The user experience is effortless. RMail AI evaluates the email for encryption or proof needs in milliseconds before sending, providing recommendations to the sender,” explains Zafar Khan, CEO of RPost.

Industry leaders commend the integration:

Steve Anderson , Catalyit: “RMail is a fantastic tool for educating employees about email encryption. It’s customizable and minimizes cyber exposure.”

Michael Sampson, Osterman Research: "RPost humanizes email security, making RMail for Outlook a winning combination with traditional security tools."

