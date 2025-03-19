Syed Furquan Faizy Sets a World Record for Developing 200+ Websites and Software at a Young Age, Recognized by Asia Book of World Records

Rajgir, Bihar, India, 2025-03-19 — /EPR Network/ — Syed Furquan Faizy, a visionary young tech enthusiast from Patna, has achieved a remarkable milestone by setting a world record for developing over 200 websites and software at a remarkably young age. This incredible achievement was officially recognized by the Asia Book of World Records during a grand ceremony held in Rajgir, Bihar.

The event was graced by esteemed dignitaries, including Dr. Sanjay Kumar, Vice-Chancellor of Nalanda Open University, who served as the Chief Guest. Adding to the celebration, Syed Furquan Faizy was also honored with the prestigious Magadh Gaurav Samman for his exceptional contributions to the field of technology and innovation.

A Young Innovator with a Vision

Syed Furquan Faizy’s journey in coding began during his school days. From building school ERP systems to inventing revolutionary products like the Safemet Smart Helmet—a life-saving innovation that prevents bike ignition without a helmet—his passion and commitment to technology have been unwavering.

At just 18 years of age, Syed has not only built websites and software solutions but has also contributed to society through his NGO, Today’s Hope, which distributes food to the needy. His achievements have already inspired countless young minds.

Recognition and Impact

The Asia Book of World Records has acknowledged this feat as a testament to Syed’s dedication, creativity, and hard work. His expertise in coding and programming has made him a role model for aspiring developers.

During the event, Syed expressed his gratitude:

“This recognition fuels my desire to continue innovating and contributing to society through technology. I hope to inspire other young minds to dream big and make an impact.”

A Step Toward Global Recognition

With this achievement, Syed Furquan Faizy sets an example of how determination and skill can lead to extraordinary accomplishments. His record-breaking feat stands as a beacon of hope for the next generation of innovators in India and beyond.