Transform Any Room with Crownline’s HT-244 Oil-Filled Radiator Heater

Dubai, UAE, 2025-03-19 — /EPR Network/ — Crownline is excited to showcase the versatility of its HT-244 Oil-Filled Radiator Heater, a winter essential designed to provide efficient heating for any space. With 11 fins and a powerful output of up to 2500 watts, the HT-244 ensures warmth reaches even the farthest corners of your room.

The innovative design of the HT-244 features thin fins that enable rapid heat transfer, raising room temperatures in just minutes. Equipped with an adjustable thermostat, users can easily maintain their desired comfort level. The heater also includes castor wheels with a mounting plate for effortless mobility throughout your home.

Key Features of the HT-244 Include:

11 Fins for Maximum Heat Distribution : Quickly warms up any room, ensuring comfort during the coldest months.

: Quickly warms up any room, ensuring comfort during the coldest months. Three Power Output Settings : Choose between 1000W, 1500W, and 2500W for customisable heating.

: Choose between 1000W, 1500W, and 2500W for customisable heating. Adjustable Thermostat : Easily set and maintain your desired room temperature.

: Easily set and maintain your desired room temperature. Safety Features : Includes thermal cut-off, overheat protection, and a tip-over switch for safe operation.

: Includes thermal cut-off, overheat protection, and a tip-over switch for safe operation. Turbo Fan for Enhanced Heating : Provides additional warmth when needed.

: Provides additional warmth when needed. 24-Hour Programmable Timer : Schedule your heating for convenience and energy savings.

: Schedule your heating for convenience and energy savings. Compact and Mobile: Weighing only 10.9 kg (net weight), the HT-244 is easy to move with its castor wheels.

“At Crownline, we believe that comfort should be accessible in every room,” said the PR team at Crownline. “The HT-244 is designed to adapt to your needs, providing efficient and reliable warmth wherever it’s needed most.”

The HT-244 Oil-Filled Radiator Heater is available for purchase on the Crownline website and at select retailers. Experience the transformative power of the HT-244 and keep your home cosy all winter long.

For more information about the HT-244 or other Crownline products, please visit https://www.crownline.ae/ .

About the Company:

Crownline focuses on buyers’ delight by selling a wide range of quality products, i.e., electric kettles, ice makers, infrared cookers, food processors, sandwich makers, and many more. These products are value-for-money and strive to satisfy customers’ expectations through solid after-sales service backup support.

Company Name: Crownline

Address: 17th Building, Marakech St 17th – Umm Ramool- Dubai, UAE – PO Box 284

Phone: +971 4 34 17 152, +971553005992

Email: info@crownline.ae