RPost Donates RMail Email Security Services to Those Affected by the Ukraine Crisis

Los Angeles, CA, 2025-03-19 — /EPR Network/ — RPost, a global leader in secure messaging, extends its RMail® services at no cost to those affected by the Ukraine crisis. This initiative supports individuals and businesses in Ukraine, neighboring regions, and those at risk of heightened cyber threats stemming from the ongoing conflict.

Secure Messaging for Critical Times

Encrypted Email: Send secure communications with ease.

Send secure communications with ease. One-Time-View Messages: Ensure privacy with disappearing emails.

Ensure privacy with disappearing emails. Open Tracking: Gain peace of mind by knowing your messages are delivered and read.

Gain peace of mind by knowing your messages are delivered and read. Cyber Threat Protection: Safeguard against email impostors and hacker lures with real-time alerts.

RMail® is designed for simplicity — a single installation provides all these capabilities. Available for Outlook, Gmail, Outlook.com/Hotmail, or any web browser, users can quickly access essential email security tools.

Supporting Global Crises

RPost has a history of stepping up during global challenges:

During the pandemic, RPost offered RMail® for free to facilitate secure remote communication.

RMail® played a vital role in peace missions during the Iraq conflict, ensuring safe and confidential correspondence.

“We are here to help. Whether it’s encrypted emails, private messages that vanish after one view, or tools to protect against hacker threats, RMail® brings peace of mind in times of crisis,” shares Zafar Khan, RPost CEO.

How to Access:

This offer is available to anyone directly affected by the Ukraine crisis.

Download and Install: Get RMail for Outlook or use it with Gmail and web browsers.

Get RMail for Outlook or use it with Gmail and web browsers. Free Use During Crisis: Click “Send Registered” to unlock all features without cost.

A Message of Solidarity:

RPost stands united with those in need, ensuring secure communication during uncertain times.

for more information:

https://rpost.com/news/rpost-complements-starlink-donates-encrypted-communications-to-those-disrupted-by-ukraine-crisis