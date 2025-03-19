Men’s Coats And Jackets Market 2028: The Impact of Celebrity Endorsements

Posted on 2025-03-19 by in Apparel & Fashion // 0 Comments

Men’s Coats And Jackets Growth & Trends

The global men’s coats and jackets market size is estimated to reach USD 68.60 billion by 2028 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The increasing demand for men’s apparel products across the globe is accelerating market growth.

The increasing disposable income and rapid urbanization in emerging economies are driving the growth of this market. Additionally, the rising demand for premium quality, well-designed coats, and jackets across the globe is accelerating market growth. Moreover, the growing acceptance of western and corporate culture in countries like India, China, and Japan is further propelling the market growth. Furthermore, the increasing working population and the rising trend of e-commerce are expected to accelerate this segment over the next couple of years.

The cellulosic segment is forecast to expand with the highest CAGR of 7.1% from 2022 to 2028. The cellulosic fiber was obtained after the chemical processing of cotton, wood pulp, and inters. The segment is used to create a variety of fabrics such as corduroy, denim, muslin, organza, and linen. Moreover, the increasing popularity of these fabrics among consumers owing to the rising demand for high-quality appearance of men’s apparel will further accelerate market growth during the forecast period.

Get a preview of the latest developments in the Men’s Coats And Jackets Market; Download your FREE sample PDF copy today and explore key data and trends

U.S. men’s coats and jackets market size, by distribution channel, 2019 - 2028 (USD Billion)

The online distribution channel is anticipated to register a faster expansion of CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2028. The growth of online distribution channels is attributed to the availability of online platforms via shopping portals and mobile apps. Furthermore, the growing e-commerce sector is propelling the growth of the market. It is also observed that companies, distributors, and retailers are adopting the online platform to sell products. Additionally, manufacturers of these products are providing products on their website as well as on the e-commerce platforms, thereby enhancing product sales.

Asia Pacific is forecast to expand with the highest CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2028. China and India are positively contributing to the growth of the market, owing to changing consumers’ preferences and lifestyles. Moreover, the region is expected to grow with the most accelerated demand during the forecast period owing to the growing disposable income of the people and rising population. Furthermore, manufacturers are developing innovative product ranges targeting young consumers, and the working population of this region, which led to significant growth in the market during the forecast period.

Men’s Coats And Jackets Market Report Highlights

  • Asia Pacific is forecast to expand with the highest CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2028. With the largest growing working population and increasing disposable income, the region is witnessing huge demand for apparel
  • The cellulosic segment is forecast to expand with the highest CAGR of 7.1% from 2022 to 2028. The segment is used to create a variety of fabrics such as denim, corduroy, muslin, linen, and organza
  • The online distribution channel is forecast to register a faster expansion of CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2028. Citizens started using online shopping portals and mobile apps for shopping and are getting popular due to their simplicity
  • The cotton segment is expected to foresee the second-fastest revenue growth, with a CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2028 due to growing fashion consciousness amongst millennials

Men’s Coats And Jackets Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global men’s coats and jackets market based on fiber, distribution channel, and region:

Men’s Coats And Jackets Fiber Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

  • Cotton
  • Polyester
  • Cellulosic
  • Others

Men’s Coats And Jackets Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

  • Offline
  • Online

Men’s Coats And Jackets Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

  • North America
    • U.S.
  • Europe
    • Germany
    • France
    • U.K.
  • Asia Pacific
    • China
    • India
  • Central & South America
    • Brazil
  • Middle East & Africa
    • South Africa

Curious about the Men’s Coats And Jackets Market? Download your FREE sample copy now and get a sneak peek into the latest insights and trends.

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2025 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution