Men’s Coats And Jackets Market 2028: The Impact of Celebrity Endorsements

Men’s Coats And Jackets Growth & Trends

The global men’s coats and jackets market size is estimated to reach USD 68.60 billion by 2028 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The increasing demand for men’s apparel products across the globe is accelerating market growth.

The increasing disposable income and rapid urbanization in emerging economies are driving the growth of this market. Additionally, the rising demand for premium quality, well-designed coats, and jackets across the globe is accelerating market growth. Moreover, the growing acceptance of western and corporate culture in countries like India, China, and Japan is further propelling the market growth. Furthermore, the increasing working population and the rising trend of e-commerce are expected to accelerate this segment over the next couple of years.

The cellulosic segment is forecast to expand with the highest CAGR of 7.1% from 2022 to 2028. The cellulosic fiber was obtained after the chemical processing of cotton, wood pulp, and inters. The segment is used to create a variety of fabrics such as corduroy, denim, muslin, organza, and linen. Moreover, the increasing popularity of these fabrics among consumers owing to the rising demand for high-quality appearance of men’s apparel will further accelerate market growth during the forecast period.

The online distribution channel is anticipated to register a faster expansion of CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2028. The growth of online distribution channels is attributed to the availability of online platforms via shopping portals and mobile apps. Furthermore, the growing e-commerce sector is propelling the growth of the market. It is also observed that companies, distributors, and retailers are adopting the online platform to sell products. Additionally, manufacturers of these products are providing products on their website as well as on the e-commerce platforms, thereby enhancing product sales.

Asia Pacific is forecast to expand with the highest CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2028. China and India are positively contributing to the growth of the market, owing to changing consumers’ preferences and lifestyles. Moreover, the region is expected to grow with the most accelerated demand during the forecast period owing to the growing disposable income of the people and rising population. Furthermore, manufacturers are developing innovative product ranges targeting young consumers, and the working population of this region, which led to significant growth in the market during the forecast period.

Men’s Coats And Jackets Market Report Highlights

Asia Pacific is forecast to expand with the highest CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2028. With the largest growing working population and increasing disposable income, the region is witnessing huge demand for apparel

The cellulosic segment is forecast to expand with the highest CAGR of 7.1% from 2022 to 2028. The segment is used to create a variety of fabrics such as denim, corduroy, muslin, linen, and organza

The online distribution channel is forecast to register a faster expansion of CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2028. Citizens started using online shopping portals and mobile apps for shopping and are getting popular due to their simplicity

The cotton segment is expected to foresee the second-fastest revenue growth, with a CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2028 due to growing fashion consciousness amongst millennials

Men’s Coats And Jackets Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global men’s coats and jackets market based on fiber, distribution channel, and region:

Men’s Coats And Jackets Fiber Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Cotton

Polyester

Cellulosic

Others

Men’s Coats And Jackets Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Offline

Online

Men’s Coats And Jackets Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

North America U.S.



Europe Germany France U.K.

Asia Pacific China India

Central & South America Brazil

Middle East & Africa South Africa



