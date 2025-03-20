Stay Ahead of Immigration Law Changes with Berd & Klauss’s Professional Guidance

New York, NY, 2025-03-18 — /EPR Network/ — Navigating U.S. immigration law is challenging, especially during periods of significant political transitions. With the 2024 U.S. presidential election potentially influencing immigration policies, it’s more important than ever to have expert guidance. Berd & Klauss, PLLC, a trusted immigration law firm, stands ready to help individuals and businesses adapt to these changes effectively.

In 2024, proposed updates to family-based and employment-based immigration could redefine visa processes. Family reunification might benefit from streamlined applications, but certain categories face extended wait times. Similarly, employment-based pathways, such as the H-1B visa program, are seeing shifts towards a merit-based system that prioritizes higher salaries and specialized skills. These evolving policies could create opportunities for high-skilled workers while posing challenges for others.

Potential changes under the current administration or after the election could affect visa allocations and eligibility criteria. For instance, reforms to startup visas may enhance pathways for entrepreneurs, while proposed adjustments to family sponsorship could alter financial requirements and processing times. For businesses, the new regulations emphasize the importance of strategic workforce planning to comply with shifting immigration policies.​

The 2024 election also introduces uncertainties, particularly if new leadership significantly alters immigration strategies. Changes could include stricter controls on temporary work visas, broader use of merit-based criteria, or heightened enforcement actions. Preparing for these scenarios is crucial for both individuals seeking opportunities in the U.S. and businesses reliant on global talent.​

Berd & Klauss offers personalized legal solutions tailored to each client’s unique circumstances. Their expertise encompasses family, employment, and business immigration, ensuring comprehensive support for all aspects of the U.S. immigration system. They stay ahead of policy developments, providing clients with proactive strategies to mitigate risks and seize opportunities.

For those impacted by the evolving immigration landscape, Berd & Klauss is a steadfast ally. Whether addressing policy changes or navigating complex legal requirements, their team ensures that you’re equipped to achieve your immigration goals with confidence. Contact Berd & Klauss, PLLC, today to secure your future amidst these dynamic changes.

