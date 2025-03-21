Creative Diagnostics Introduces New Anti-RBC Antibodies for Enhanced Blood Product Purity and Autoimmune Disease Research

New York, USA, 2025-03-21 — /EPR Network/ — Creative Diagnostics, a leading manufacturer and supplier of antibodies, antigens and assay kits, announces the launch of its new line of Anti-RBC antibodies for impurity cleansing of blood products and the diagnosis of RBC-affected autoimmune diseases. These innovative products offer exceptional performance and can be used in a variety of scientific applications, including agglutination, immunohistochemistry, flow cytometry, functional assays and Western blot.

Autoimmune haemolytic anaemia (AIHA) is caused by autoantibodies that react with red blood cells (RBCs) in an FcR and/or complement-dependent manner, resulting in predominantly extravascular haemolysis. AIHA has historically been divided into three categories: warm AIHA, cold agglutinin disease and mixed type AIHA. In AIHA, anti-erythrocyte antibodies can activate the classical complement pathway via the first component of the cascade, C1. The alternative pathway may also act as a positive feedback loop, escalating complement activation initiated by the classical pathway. The direct antiglobulin (direct Coombs) test establishes the diagnosis and suggests the cause.

In addition to AIHA diagnosis and the assessment of the functional integrity of complement pathways, RBC antibodies can also be applied in cell washing/RBC depletion. Obtaining pure, viable cell samples is an integral part of effective clinical treatments and biomedical research programmes. Red blood cell contamination in blood samples can affect assay results in downstream analyses. For example, in flow cytometry applications, RBC contamination interferes with the viability dye of the target cells being analyzed, resulting in inaccurate viability measurements. Erythrocytes also release harmful by-products that degrade the blood sample, and these by-products accumulate with long-term storage of blood, leading to loss of essential functions and loss of overall cell viability due to oxidative stress.

RBC antibodies can be used in cell washing to protect the integrity and quality of blood samples by depleting red blood cells. Another common application of cell washing procedures is blood processing in blood banks. By removing red blood cells and platelets from the blood, the blood sample retains the oxygen-carrying and clotting capacity necessary for a successful transfusion, thereby increasing storage time.

Anti-RBC Antibodies recognize red blood cells and are essential for the purification of blood products from impurities and for the diagnosis of autoimmune diseases involving red blood cells. To support the scientific endeavours of researchers, Creative Diagnostics has developed a panel of antibodies for the precise and efficient removal of unwanted RBCs from blood products. Additionally, these antibodies are invaluable tools for researchers studying autoimmune diseases such as AIHA. By aiding in the diagnosis and understanding of these conditions, these antibodies contribute to the development of more effective treatments.

The newly developed Anti-RBC antibodies offer exceptional specificity and sensitivity, making them ideal for various research applications.

