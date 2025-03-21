Cold Air Conditioning Pvt Ltd Expands Operations with New Commercial AC Dealers and Services in Nagercoil

Nagercoil, Tamil Nadu, 2025-03-21 — /EPR Network/ — Cold Air Conditioning Pvt Ltd, a leading name in the HVAC industry, is pleased to announce the launch of its new commercial air conditioning dealership and service center in Nagercoil, Tamil Nadu. This expansion marks an exciting milestone for the company as it broadens its presence in southern India, offering high-quality air conditioning solutions to meet the growing demand for commercial AC dealers in the region.

As part of its new venture, Cold Air Conditioning Pvt Ltd will provide a wide range of premium commercial air conditioning products, including energy-efficient models designed to meet the unique cooling requirements of businesses and commercial establishments. These products will be available for sale through authorized dealers across Nagercoil, offering businesses access to top-tier AC units for offices, retail stores, hospitality businesses, and industrial use.

In addition to sales, the company will also be offering expert commercial AC services in Nagercoil . With a team of skilled technicians, Cold Air Conditioning Pvt Ltd aims to provide comprehensive installation, maintenance, and repair services to ensure that clients receive reliable, uninterrupted service for their cooling systems. This expansion will not only cater to new customers but also offer long-term support to existing clients in the region.

“We are excited to extend our footprint in Nagercoil and offer our customers the best-in-class commercial air conditioning solutions,” said Managing Director of Cold Air Conditioning Pvt Ltd. “With our extensive product offerings and dedicated service team, we aim to provide businesses with energy-efficient, cost-effective cooling solutions, ensuring comfort and productivity throughout the year.”

Cold Air Conditioning Pvt Ltd’s entry into Nagercoil is part of its broader strategy to enhance service delivery and support businesses in southern India. By establishing a strong local presence, the company is committed to providing top-quality air conditioning products and services, backed by years of expertise in the HVAC industry.

About the Company

Cold Air Conditioning Pvt Ltd is a premier provider of air conditioning solutions with a strong focus on commercial and industrial sectors. The company offers a range of energy-efficient AC systems, professional installation services, and ongoing maintenance support. With a reputation for reliability and excellence, Cold Air Conditioning Pvt Ltd continues to lead the way in HVAC innovation and customer satisfaction.

Contact

Mr. S. Noble

Cold Air Conditioning Pvt Ltd

80564 58945

admin@coldairconditioning.in

23A Distillery Road, Vadasery, Nagercoil, Tamil Nadu 629001