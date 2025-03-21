The Beliz Law Firm: Advocating for Personal Injury Victims in Long Beach, CA

Long Beach, CA, 2025-03-21 — /EPR Network/ — Since its establishment in 2011, The Beliz Law Firm has been a cornerstone of personal injury advocacy in Long Beach, CA. Led by seasoned attorney Michael A. Beliz, the firm is dedicated to helping accident victims secure the compensation and justice they deserve. With a track record of recovering millions of dollars for clients, The Beliz Law Firm is committed to guiding individuals through the legal complexities of personal injury cases with compassion and expertise.

Experienced Representation in a Range of Cases

The Beliz Law Firm provides highly effective legal representation in various personal injury cases, including:

About Attorney Michael A. Beliz

Michael A. Beliz, Esq., founded The Beliz Law Firm to provide clients with experienced, client-focused representation. A practicing attorney since 2006, Michael gained invaluable experience working for two of Southern California’s most prominent plaintiff’s personal injury law firms before opening his own practice. His extensive background includes handling hundreds of personal injury cases, including vehicle accidents, pedestrian injuries, and dog bites.

Michael’s academic achievements reflect his dedication to excellence. At the University of San Diego School of Law, he earned multiple awards, including the Delroy Richardson Endowed Law Scholarship, and achieved high marks in negotiation. Additionally, he was a semi-finalist in the ATLA Intramural Mock Trial Competition. He also holds a master’s degree in economics from the University of California, Santa Barbara, and an undergraduate degree from California State University, Long Beach.

Born and raised in Huntington Beach, Michael has strong ties to the local community. A graduate of Saint Anthony High School in Long Beach, he excelled in academics and athletics, lettering in basketball and track. Outside the courtroom, Michael enjoys basketball, running, reading non-fiction, and traveling.

A Commitment to Client Success

The Beliz Law Firm approaches every case with a focus on client needs, tailoring strategies to achieve the best possible outcomes. Michael and his team understand the emotional and financial toll of personal injury cases and strive to provide compassionate, results-driven representation.

Contact The Beliz Law Firm Today

For personal injury victims in Long Beach, The Beliz Law Firm offers hope and effective legal advocacy. To learn more about their services or to schedule a consultation, please visit https://www.belizlaw.com/.