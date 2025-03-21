New Range of Water Playground Toys from Empex Watertoys®

Known for its imaginative and colourful designs, Empex Watertoys® is well-known globally as a pioneer in water playground toys for splash pads and beyond. Designed to elevate outdoor fun, these vibrant toys are available in different themes for hours of entertainment while ensuring safety and durability.

USA ,2025-03-21 — /EPR Network/ — The new collection from Empex Watertoys® is known for its interactive themes, water sprays, tipping buckets and more. Their water playground toys work brilliantly for different types of recreational establishments ranging from municipal splash pads and resorts to hotels and recreational facilities. With their sturdy yet lightweight and corrosion-resistant materials, their offerings are available in a variety of vivid hues, shapes and sizes, which makes them customizable for different environments.

You get both standalone options and integrated multi-toy setups for flexible design layouts that match any water play space. A spokesperson from Empex Watertoys® says: “We have been in the industry for years, and our professionals take great pride in devising a new approach to water play that is sustainable and has minimal ecological impact without compromising the quality of the water play features.”

With over 3 decades of experience, the firm has been a trailblazer in the spray pad industry since its inception in 1986. All of their products are built to withstand rigorous usage and changing weather conditions, so their clients get long-lasting performance and great value. For more information about Empex Watertoys® and their new water playground toys, visit their website or contact their team directly!

Contact Info:

Phone: 905.649.5047

Website: https://www.watertoys.com/

Address: 50-12 Innovator Avenue, Stouffville, Ontario, Canada-L4A0Y2