Celebrating Douglas Wood’s Remarkable 47-Year Career

Philadelphia, PA, 2025-03-21 — /EPR Network/ — After nearly five decades of dedication to the structural engineering profession, we proudly celebrate Douglas Wood, PE, FRSE as he embarks on a well-earned retirement at the end of this year. Throughout his remarkable career, Doug has exemplified excellence through thoughtful insight, innovative solutions, precise analysis, and a deep commitment to client-focused service. Over the years, Doug and his talented team of engineers have received many accolades, including engineering design awards from the National Council of Structural Engineers Associations, American Concrete Institute, Decorative Concrete Council, American Shotcrete Association, Dade Heritage Trust, and International Concrete Repair Institute. Doug was also twice named Consulting Engineer of the Year by the Miami chapter of the American Institute of Architects.

Doug’s impressive portfolio spans a wide array of projects in both the public and private sectors, including assessments, repairs, renovations, additions, peer reviews, and the design of new structures. His extensive work on historic structures and cultural facilities has contributed to the defining character of South Florida.

As Doug steps into this exciting new chapter, we are pleased to announce that Senior Associates Navid Nemati, PhD, PE and Marcos Perez, PE, along with Regional Director and Principal Michael Miller, PE, SE, will lead the transition, ensuring that Doug’s legacy of excellence continues. Their leadership will uphold the high standards of thoroughness, attention to detail, and responsiveness that Doug has championed throughout his distinguished career.

We extend our deepest gratitude to Doug for his long career of exceptional service and mentorship and wish him a retirement brimming with happiness and fulfillment.